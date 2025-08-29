Hyderabad’s iconic Ganesh pandals to visit during Ganeshotsav 2025 Ganeshotsav 2025 in Hyderabad brings grandeur and devotion. From Khairatabad to Balapur, here are the top Ganesh pandals you must visit this festive season.

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on 27 August 2025, but the festive spirit will continue until Anant Chaturdashi on 6 September 2025. Known as Ganeshotsav, these celebrations mark not only the arrival of Lord Ganesha but also the beginning of India’s festive season.

Hyderabad, with its vibrant traditions and community participation, becomes a hub of devotion and grandeur during Ganeshotsav. Across the city, several pandals set up magnificent Ganesh idols that attract lakhs of devotees. If you’re in Hyderabad during this festive period, here are the most famous Ganesh pandals you should visit.

Famous Ganesh Pandals in Hyderabad

1. Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal

The Khairatabad Ganesh is the most iconic and tallest Ganesh idol in Hyderabad. Every year, the idol here is made on a massive scale, which is often more than 50 feet. The grandeur of the idol, along with the decorations attracts lakhs of devotees.

2. Balapur Ganesh Pandal

The Balapur Ganesh is equally famous for its idol as well as the traditional Balapur Laddu auction which has been held since 1994. The laddu weighing several kilograms is considered auspicious and devotees bid huge sums to take it home.

3. Begum Bazar Ganesh

Located in one of the busiest commercial hubs of Hyderabad, the Begum Bazar Ganesh pandal is among the oldest in the city. The idol here is known for its colours and artistry. With its location, thousands of devotees and shoppers visit the pandal daily during the festival.

4. Gowlipura Ganesh

The Gowlipura Ganesh pandal stands out for its traditional appeal and community involvement. The idol here, though modest in size compared to Khairatabad, is celebrated for its surroundings. Rituals, bhajans, and cultural programs make the pandal a must-visit spot during Ganeshotsav.

5. Galli Wala Ganesh, Ramnagar

The Galli Wala Ganesh in Ramnagar is another spot of Hyderabad’s Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol is beautifully adorned with artistic decorations and the pandal is known for its grandeur despite being set up in a narrow lane (galli).

