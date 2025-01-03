Do you suffer from airplane ear? Here are some tips that can help you manage it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips that can help you manage airplane ear

Travelling is a hobby for a lot of people but that sudden pain in your ear just when the flight takes off and lands can truly be a spoilsport. If you think you're the only one who has experienced this, know that it's not true. There are a lot of people who suffer from this and it can be very annoying as it causes severe discomfort. The condition is known as airplane ear.

Mayo Clinic describes airplane ear as the stress on your eardrum that occurs when the air pressure in your middle ear and the air pressure in the environment are out of balance. The condition is also known as ear barotrauma. When the pressure doesn't match, it prevents your eardrum from vibrating normally which leads to the pain.

While the condition can be troublesome, you can take certain steps to manage it. Here are some tips that can help you manage airplane ear.

Yawn and swallow while take-off and landing

This helps to activate the muscles that open your eustachian tubes. You can also chew gum or suck on a candy as it helps.

Use the Valsalva manoeuvre while take-off and landing

Gently blow like you're blowing your nose while pinching your nostrils and keeping your nostrils closed. This can help to stabilize the pressure between your ear and the surroundings.

Don't sleep during takeoffs and landing

Avoid sleeping and stay awake as you can do the above-mentioned techniques that can help prevent airplane ears.

Nasal spray

If you have nasal congestion, use a nasal spray about 30 minutes to an hour before takeoff and landing. Avoid overusing it as it can increase your congestion.

Decongestant pills

Decongestants taken by mouth might help if taken 30 minutes to an hour before a flight. However, if you suffer from heart disease, high pressure or you're pregnant, avoid taking an oral decongestant.

Filtered earplugs

These are earplugs that help to slowly equalize the pressure against your eardrum during takeoff and landing. They are available at drugstores, airport gift shops or a hearing clinic. However, you'll still need to yawn and swallow to relieve pressure.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Tents in Kumbh Mela will have luxury facilities like 5-star hotels, know details