Love is boundless and can be felt for anyone or anything without limitations or restrictions. It may not come as a shock to you that there is someone who has married the Eiffel Tower, proving that love knows no bounds. Over a decade ago, Erika Labrie married the Eiffel Tower, as she experiences sexual attraction towards inanimate objects.

Erika Labrie has faced ridicule throughout her life. The reason is her sexual orientation. However, in 2007, she legally changed her last name to Eiffel after marrying her partner of 10 years, the Eiffel Tower.

Erika Labrie identifies herself as having Objectum Sexual (OS), which means she is attracted to inanimate objects and can form meaningful relationships with them. She explains that she loves the Eiffel Tower, but many people don't understand her feelings. Although millions of tourists visit the Eiffel Tower, they are not in love with it like she is.

Erika felt a special attachment to objects since childhood but only realized it during adolescence. While her peers started dating people, Erika developed strong feelings for a nearby bridge.

Unfortunately, Erika's relationship with the Eiffel Tower ended after 10 years. She has now developed feelings for something new, but she hasn't revealed what it is. It is said to be a fence.

