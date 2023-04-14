Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Coachella 2023: Date, ticket price, performers’ list and more details about this music festival

Coachella 2023: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is a music and art festival that takes place every year at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. It is also known as the Coachella Festival or just “Coachella”. Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen came up with the idea in 1999. Goldenvoice, a division of AEG Presents, is in charge of putting it on. Artists from rock, pop, indie, hip hop, and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures, perform on the event's various stages over two weekends.

Coachella 2023 Dates:

The Coachella music festival takes place over two weekends in the spring. It will be held April 14–16 and April 21–23 this year. Fans will go to the desert again this year to see their favourite artists and bands play.

Coachella 2023 Performer’s List:

In January, the highly anticipated lineup for this year's Coachella festival was revealed, promising to make history with groundbreaking acts. Notably, K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is set to make waves as the first-ever K-pop group to headline the event, while Latin artist Bad Bunny will also make history as the first Latin artist to take the coveted headline spot.

Ocean, who was supposed to be the headliner for the cancelled dates in 2020, will come back as the headliner for the third night in April.

Along with this year’s headliners, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Blondie, Muna, Doechii, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, and more artists will perform at Coachella on Friday.

Coachella 2023 Location:

Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, a small town in Riverside County, is the same place where the festival is held every year.

Coachella 2023 Ticket Prices:

If you want to buy tickets for the first weekend of Coachella through the festival’s website, you will have to put your name on a waitlist. Coachella Weekend 2 tickets start at $549 for general admission, and VIP tickets cost $1,069.

On the Coachella website, you can still buy camping passes and bundles, but you'll have to look elsewhere for general admission tickets to the festival's first set of shows.

