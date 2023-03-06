Char Dham Yatra 2023: Important updates you should not miss

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Char Dham Yatra: Important update you should not miss

The Uttarakhand government, led by Pushkar Singh Dhami, has instructed health officials to collect medical histories of pilgrims during the online registration process for the Char Dham Yatra. The move is aimed at ensuring healthcare for ailing pilgrims during the Yatra, which is set to begin on April 22. This comes after last year's Yatra saw the death toll of pilgrims breach the 300 mark.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, in a meeting held on Friday evening at the secretariat in Dehradun, said that the medical history of pilgrims should be accounted for during the registration process. Furthermore, medical staff will examine the health of pilgrims above 55 years of age, while those below 55 who appear unwell will also undergo medical examinations.

The Uttarakhand government has taken several precautionary measures to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra, including establishing a disaster control room and deploying a BRO team in the town. The government has also proposed an air ambulance facility to airlift ailing pilgrims to higher medical centres without delay.

State Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat stated that the government has completed preparations for the Yatra and that the proposal for an air ambulance has been approved by the Union government. These measures are intended to mitigate fatalities and ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also directed the disaster management authority to start a disaster control room in view of the conditions prevailing in Joshimath. The disaster control room would constantly monitor the situation during the yatra season.

