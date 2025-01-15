Assam ranks 4th in The New York Times '52 Places to Go in 2025' list: 5 must-visit tourist places in state

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Assam ranks 4th in The New York Times list

Assam is without a doubt one of India's most breathtaking regions. It's a unique destination with its natural beauty, rich culture, and beautiful green tea plantations. Visitors are guaranteed to enjoy an unforgettable experience. Assam just made its presence on the global scale, making India proud by being named one of the top "52 Places to Go In 2025." It ranked fourth, with other exceptional destinations. Jane Austen's England, the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, New York City Museums, and White Lotus, Thailand, took first, second, third, and fifth place, respectively.

This expanding prominence comes as the state continues to attract more visitors, particularly given its increased accessibility. Assam, a hilly state on the border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has long served as a gateway to Northeast India, a distant region famed for its cultural individuality and geographical beauty. The New York Times defined Assam as "a land of green tea plantations and vibrant culture," emphasizing the region's distinct appeal.

The New York Times emphasized the state's appeal, saying that better infrastructure is making it more accessible. The forthcoming development of Guwahati's airport in 2025, which will quadruple its capacity, is projected to boost Assam's connectivity and make it simpler for visitors to discover this hidden jewel.

Here's 5 must-visit tourist attractions of Assam

Kaziranga National Park, home to the magnificent Indian one-horned rhinoceros and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1985, is one of Northeast India's most important wildlife tourist destinations. According to the Assam government's tourism website, Kaziranga is a Tiger Reserve with the world's greatest density of Royal Bengal Tigers. The Kakochang Waterfall, located 13 kilometers from Bokakhat in Jorhat, attracts a large number of tourists throughout the year. Aside from providing a refreshing getaway and a superb subject for photographers, this waterfall offers stunning views of Numaligarh's ruins and beautiful green tea fields. Kamakhya temple, located on the Nilachal hill in Guwahati, is regarded as the most sacred and oldest of the world's 51 shaktipeeths. The temple contains no idol or image of the Goddess, only a block of stone in a corner with the sign of yoni (female genital) sculptured on it, and it is worshipped as the Goddess Kamakhya herself. Manas National Park, covering 500 square kilometers, is home to over 20 endangered species, including the Royal Bengal Tiger, Assam roofed turtle, hispid hare, golden langur, and wild water buffalo. The final colony of pygmy hogs lives here. Majuli, the world's largest river island, is located in the center of Assam and is encircled by the Brahmaputra River, covering an area of 421 square kilometers. The island has also been the center of Assamese neo-Vaishnavite culture, which was founded around the 16th century by the renowned Assamese saint-reformer Srimanta Sankerdeva and his follower Madhavdeva.

