Amrit Udyan reopens at Rashtrapati Bhavan: From timings to key attractions, know every detail

Follow us on Image Source : RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN OFFICIAL SITE Amrit Udyan reopens at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu is set to open Amrit Udyan on Wednesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The renowned garden will be open to the public from August 16 to September 15, with visiting hours from 10 am to 6 pm every day. The last entry will be at 5:15 pm, and the garden will be closed on Mondays for maintenance.

How to visit Amrit Udyan?

To visit Amrit Udyan, guests can enter through gate number 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, situated close to North Avenue Road. Free admission is available for those who reserve in advance online at the Rashtrapati Bhavan website or in person at self-service kiosks by the entry for walk-in visitors. A complimentary shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate number 35 is available for visitor convenience.

Highlighted events and attractions:

Vertical Gardens: These cascading waves of lush greenery, adorned with vibrant blooms, form a striking visual tapestry and a prime spot for photos.

These cascading waves of lush greenery, adorned with vibrant blooms, form a striking visual tapestry and a prime spot for photos. Bal Vatika: A dedicated garden designed for children, featuring a treehouse and the tale of a 225-year-old sheesham tree.

Amrit Udyan includes several attractions designed specifically to captivate children:

Stone Abacus: A hands-on learning tool made from natural materials, the stone abacus encourages kids to explore numbers in a fun and interactive way, blending seamlessly into the park's natural surroundings.

A hands-on learning tool made from natural materials, the stone abacus encourages kids to explore numbers in a fun and interactive way, blending seamlessly into the park's natural surroundings. Sound Pipe: This interactive feature lets children discover the intriguing world of acoustics through a firsthand experience.

This interactive feature lets children discover the intriguing world of acoustics through a firsthand experience. Music Wall: Decorated with instruments crafted from recycled materials, the music wall inspires kids to experiment with sound and rhythm, promoting both environmental awareness and a passion for music.

Free entry for school children:

School children attending the 2024 Summer Annuals Edition at Amrit Udyan will be granted complimentary access to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. The goal of this program is to educate and motivate young students by allowing them to discover the extensive history and cultural heritage housed in the museum.

Eco-friendly memento for visitors:

Visitors at Amrit Udyan will be given "seed papers," a special environmentally friendly keepsake embedded with Tulsi seeds. Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, mentioned that these seed papers represent new beginnings and development, motivating visitors to nurture their own green areas at home by planting the papers.

Special days at Amrit Udyan

The Amrit Udyan is introducing a special program to honour sportspersons and teachers. On August 29, in celebration of National Sports Day, athletes will receive exclusive entry. Similarly, on September 5, in honour of Teachers' Day, educators will be granted special access. Additionally, both groups will enjoy complimentary entry to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum on their dedicated days.

Travel and safety measures

To manage the anticipated increase in visitors, the Delhi Metro will begin operating from 4 AM at all terminal stations. Stringent safety measures, such as the use of advanced facial recognition cameras powered by artificial intelligence and a substantial police presence, have been put in place to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all guests.

ALSO READ: Amrit Udyan to open for public from August 16 | Know how to book tickets online