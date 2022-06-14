Amarnath Yatra 2022: Aadhaar Card mandatory, know full list of documents required for pilgrimage

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amarnath Yatra will begin from June 30

Amarnath Yatra 2022: The police administration is getting ready for the safety of Amarnath pilgrims. Keeping in mind the huge number of pilgrims every year, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a notification. It has been emphasised in the notification that Amarnath Yatris will have to submit their respective Aadhaar card number. According to the rules issued in the notification, the approval has to be taken in advance. The pilgrims who want to go for the Amarnath Yatra this year will have to carry their Aadhaar card as identity proof. Since the issue of this notification, it has also been made mandatory to follow specific guidelines.

Pilgrims return for Amarnath Yatra

Sue to the Coronavirus pandemic, Amarnath Yatra has been re-started after a gap of two years. This journey will start on June 30 and will end on August 11. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra on Thursday.

Read: Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Goa, Monsoon getaways you should plan now

The Yatra is commenced with a puja

To mark the beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra, 'Pratham puja' was performed on Tuesday, June 14 on the occasion of Jyestha Purnima at the holy cave shrine of Lord Shiva. The pictures were shared online and the social media got the darshan of the almighty.

Read: Travel Tips for Millennials: Here's how you can save money before you start packing your suitcases

What to keep in mind for Amarnath Yatra?

Amarnath Yatra will be completed keeping these things in mind

All tasks have to be completed in stipulated time.

The authorities will have to use technology to ensure the safety of the journey.

The officials will have to check the security arrangements in time.

Car, house, medical essentials, electricity, water, health facilities, food etc. will be provided.

Tight security arrangements are in place

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of a terrorist attack again before the Amarnath Yatra. Security forces have killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in an area of ​​Srinagar. A policeman was injured in the incident. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the group that had escaped during the Sopore encounter are the terrorists who were killed. The police is keeping a watch on their activities. Police officials described the encounter as a big success.