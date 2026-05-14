Inside Alia Bhatt’s ultra-luxury Cannes hotel where suites cost over Rs 9 lakh per night - see photos, video

New Delhi:

The French Riviera is once again overflowing with celebrities, couture and cameras as the 79th Cannes Film Festival takes over the coastline. And right in the middle of all that glamour is Alia Bhatt, who seems to have fully settled into Cannes life already.

On May 13, Alia shared a series of what she called “unapologetically filmy” moments from her stay at the iconic Hotel Martinez, giving followers a closer look at the luxury property that has practically become a second home for global celebrities during Cannes season.

Inside Alia Bhatt’s luxury Cannes hotel stay

From the photos and videos shared by Alia and her stylist Rhea Kapoor, it appeared the actor was staying in one of Hotel Martinez’s premium sea-facing sections.

The suite opened up to sweeping views of the Bay of Cannes, with luxury yachts scattered across the Mediterranean in the background. One detail that stood out throughout the visuals was the large private balcony framed with ornate wrought-iron railings overlooking Boulevard de la Croisette.

Honestly, the whole setup looked straight out of an old-school European film.

The room itself carried strong art deco influences in line with the hotel’s 1929 design roots. White French doors opened into airy interiors decorated in soft ivory and gold tones, while the suite also appeared to include spacious seating areas and marble bathrooms designed for long pre-red-carpet preparations.

How much does a stay at Hotel Martinez cost?

Hotel Martinez is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and remains one of the most recognisable celebrity hotels during Cannes.

According to details listed online, the hotel’s “prestige king suite with sea view” was priced at over Rs 9,18,849 per night excluding taxes and additional charges as of May 14. Standard rooms at the property reportedly started at around Rs 2,80,137 before taxes and fees.

The property is known for offering far more than just accommodation.

Its Michelin-starred restaurant La Palme d’Or remains one of the hotel’s biggest attractions, while Le Sud, the outdoor garden restaurant inspired by 1930s yachting culture, offers a more relaxed atmosphere.

Guests also have access to L’Oasis du Martinez, which includes a spa, fitness centre and private beach club away from the heavy paparazzi presence around Cannes.

The hotel also houses massive sea-facing penthouses spread across 13,455 square feet on the seventh floor, reportedly among the largest hotel penthouses in Europe.

From Aishwarya Rai to Leonardo DiCaprio, celebs love Hotel Martinez

Over the years, Hotel Martinez has become deeply linked with Cannes celebrity culture.

A long list of Bollywood and Hollywood names have stayed there during the festival, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Hollywood stars such as Halle Berry, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio have also stayed at the property over the years.

The hotel has also regularly hosted international supermodels including Bella Hadid and Heidi Klum, who was also spotted alongside Alia during this year’s festival appearance.

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