Active volcanos to no personal tax; facts about Vanuatu, whose citizenship Lalit Modi has taken

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has filed an application with the Indian High Commission in London to surrender his Indian passport, said the Ministry of External Affairs. Modi has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu which is a South Pacific Island nation.

The former IPL chief is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in connection with allegations that he was involved in the embezzlement of crores of rupees during his stint as the top boss of the IPL. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Modi has made an application for surrendering his passport in the high commission of India, London. "The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also given to understand that he has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law," he said.

With reports of Modi acquiring the "golden passport" of Vanuatu, there has been significant curiosity about the island nation. Here are some interesting facts about Vanuatu.

Active Volcanoes

Vanuatu is home to several active volcanoes, making it a volcanic archipelago. One of the most famous is Mount Yasur on Tanna Island which is one of the world’s most accessible active volcanoes. Visitors can get close to the crater and observe eruptions in real-time and this makes it a popular tourist attraction.

One of the Happiest Countries in the World

Vanuatu is frequently ranked as one of the happiest countries globally, according to the World Happiness Report. Despite being a small island nation with limited resources, the people of Vanuatu prioritise community, well-being and living in harmony with nature.

No Personal Income Tax

Vanuatu has one of the most attractive tax systems. The country does not levy personal income tax, capital gains tax or inheritance tax. This makes it an appealing destination for expatriates and investors seeking a favourable tax environment. This tax policy is part of the country’s efforts to promote economic growth and attract international business.

Vanuatu Citizenship by Investment Program

Vanuatu offers a citizenship by investment program, which allows foreign nationals to acquire Vanuatu citizenship in exchange for making a financial contribution to the country. This program has become a popular way for investors to gain access to the country’s passport which allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to numerous countries.

Diverse Culture and Languages

Vanuatu is a culturally rich country with over 113 distinct languages spoken across its 83 islands. The population is made up of various Melanesian ethnic groups and the majority of people practice traditional customs alongside Christianity.

