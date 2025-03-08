Nita Ambani shares her fitness, diet routine on Women's Day; know her secret to staying fit 61 Nita Ambani on the occasion of International Women's Day shared her diet and fitness routine. The 61-year-old also shared what she does to maintain her overall health and fitness. Read on to know her diet and fitness secrets.

Nita Ambani shared her diet and fitness routine on the occasion of International Women's Day which is celebrated every year on March 8. Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, in the video, spoke on the importance of staying fit and why women should prioritise their health. The 61-year-old also shared what she does to maintain her overall health and fitness.

The video was shared by Her Circle which according to its website is "an inclusive, collaborative, diverse, interactive, socially conscious digital movement for the women of India."

The caption of the video reads, "Four years of Her Circle, and the journey continues! Mrs. Nita Ambani congratulates the Her Circle community of millions of women worldwide. To mark this special milestone, she launches the #StrongHERMovement, reminding women to prioritize their health and well-being. At 61, her fitness journey is truly an inspiration!"

In the video she says, "After the age of 30, women lose about 3-8% muscle mass per decade, and this accelerates as we age. We lose muscle, bone density, balance, mobility, and strength. Our metabolism and endurance goes down."

Nita Ambani's Fitness Routine

Ambani says that leg days are her favourite, however, she likes to 'mix it up'. She said, "Leg days are my favourite. I have the strong legs of a dancer. I have been practising Bharatanatyam since I was 6 years old, but I like to mix it up. Legs, upper body, back—each day focuses on a different part. I work out 5-6 days a week."

She adds that her fitness routine also includes swimming, aqua exercises, and dance, as per her preference for wellness. She says that when she is travelling or has nothing to do, she walks 5,000-7,000 steps.

Nita Ambani's Diet

Speaking about her diet, Ambani says that she is a vegetarian and she prefers organic and nature-based food. She said, "My diet is balanced. I am a vegetarian. My food is more organic and nature-based. It's very important to take protein, and I absolutely avoid sugar or sugar substitutes."

At the end of the video, Nita Ambani says that she finds peace when she exercises and it keeps her in a ‘positive frame of mind the entire day’. She concludes by saying, "It releases endorphins, the happy hormones that reduce stress. It's not just about lifting weights; it's about having the energy and stamina to cope with our daily life. For me, it's about lifting my grandchildren and keeping pace with them. It's not about fighting age; it's about owning it. If I can do this at 61, so can you. Take time out. Prioritise you. Show up for yourself. Just 30 minutes a day, four times a week."

ALSO READ: Eclipse in 2025: Know the date, time of the first solar eclipse of the year