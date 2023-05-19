Follow us on Image Source : AKSHAT SUNDRANI 5 must-visit places in summer 2023 in India

Summer 2023: As temperatures rise, it's high time to plan a trip to some of India's most scenic and quiet spots. The country offers an array of options for a pleasant summer holiday, from the snow-capped mountains of the Himalayas to the sacred esape in Rishikesh. Here are five enthralling spots to visit in India during the summer.



Shimla, Himachal Pradesh:

Shimla, located in the Himalayan foothills, is a prominent hill station famed for its cool atmosphere and outstanding natural beauty. Explore Mall Road's colonial elegance, ride the UNESCO-listed toy train, and see the renowned Jakhu Temple. Shimla is an ideal summer destination, thanks to its warm weather and breathtaking views.

Darjeeling, located in the eastern Himalayas, is noted for its panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, lush green valleys, and the world-famous Darjeeling tea. Ride the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, often known as the "Toy Train," and watch the sunrise from the hills. Darjeeling provides a cool break from the scorching heat.

Rishikesh, located on the banks of the sacred Ganges, is both a spiritual shelter and a hub for adventurous sports. Explore the renowned ashrams, swim in the sacred river, and enjoy the thrill of river rafting. Attend yoga and meditation classes, or simply rest in the tranquil surroundings. Rishikesh's pleasant climate and spiritual ambiance make it a perfect summer getaway.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands:

Visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal for a tropical island experience. Explore the magnificent coral reefs, unwind on pristine beaches, and participate in exhilarating water activities like snorkelling and scuba diving. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a one-of-a-kind experience of scenic splendour.

Nainital, Uttarakhand:

Nainital, in Uttarakhand, is a lovely hill station built around the Naini Lake. Take a boat trip on the lake, see the famed Naina Devi Temple, and admire the scenery from the Snow View Point. Nainital is a famous summer vacation destination due to its excellent weather and scenic beauty.

Whether you want the peace of the mountains or the calm of the beaches, these destinations will provide you with remarkable experiences. So, plan a vacation and enjoy summer to the fullest.

