5 best luxury trains of India to experience royalty with comfort

While travelling by train has always been a part of the lives of the common people, it underwent a huge change when luxurious trains came into existence. It came out at a time when long-distance travel became an uncomfortable experience. The luxurious trains are spacious and have restaurants and bars, comfortable sleeping and seating areas.

They make your trip wonderful and lovely. By adding royalty to your trip, you feel like a king or a queen of the palace. Such trips help make you relax and relieve your stress.

There are various types of luxurious trains. Have a look-

1) The Deccan Odyssey

Deccan Odyssey is managed by the Taj Group of Hotels. It is designed to reflect the lives of Maharajas in the 16th century. An initiative of Maharashtra Tourism, the Deccan Odyssey is the perfect choice to enjoy transport and luxury. It starts in Mumbai or Delhi.

2.) Maharajas’ Express

The Maharajas’ Express was built to explore an idea of India’s heritage. It gives the experience of the presidential suite. It has a premium five-star hotel that runs for its money with private lounges, bedrooms, lavish washrooms, and a plush dining area. It starts from Delhi (North) and ends the trip at Trivendrum (South)

3) Royal Rajasthan on Wheels

Royal Rajasthan on Wheels is designed for a rich cultural tour of Rajasthan. Adorned in the style of the Royal Palaces of Rajasthan, the interiors are decorated with majestic beauty and richness. The train consists of two restaurant coaches, a souvenir coach sport, and a spa coach. Similar to other trains, this coach can give you a royal feeling. It starts in Delhi.

4) Palace on Wheels

The Palace on Wheels is the first heritage luxury train of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation. It was introduced for Indians and foreign visitors. This premium train has retained its regal extravagance and takes travellers through the heart of Rajasthan. It starts in Jaipur.

5) The Royal Orient

The Royal Orient covers major destinations like Gujarat and Rajasthan including Delhi, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Junagadh, and Palitana. It starts in Delhi. It operates between September to April from Delhi Cantonment every Wednesday of the week.

So, these are the luxurious trains that can provide you with a comfortable and royal experience that can make you happier.

