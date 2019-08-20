Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. India's e-tourist visa fee based on tourist footfall; higher in peak season, less during lean period

India's e-tourist visa fee based on tourist footfall; higher in peak season, less during lean period

India introduced a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with a higher fee for July to March peak season and a considerably lower fee if the visit to the country falls during April to June lean period.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2019 14:02 IST
Representative News Image

India's e-tourist visa fee based on tourist footfall; higher in peak season, less during lean period

India introduced a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with a higher fee for July to March peak season and a considerably lower fee if the visit to the country falls during April to June lean period. Speaking at the inauguration of a meeting with state government representatives on tourism on Tuesday, minister Prahlad Patel said the move was to encourage tourists to visit India.

"India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 10 fee during the lean period April to June and USD 25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March," he said.

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one-year e-tourist visa with USD 40 fee, Patel said.

"For Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, lean period visa fees are USD 10 and for e-visa of 30 days, 1 year and 5 years is USD 25," he said.

Also Read: Tourism in Ladakh: Plans for homestays, bird watching and heritage properties to be retreat for creative minds

Click Here to Get Latest Bollywood UpdatesCelebrity News

Click Here to Get Latest Lifestyle UpdatesTrending News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVastu Tips: Relationship between Vastu Shastra and Numerology, here's how you can calculate your destiny number Next Story  