India's e-tourist visa fee based on tourist footfall; higher in peak season, less during lean period

India introduced a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with a higher fee for July to March peak season and a considerably lower fee if the visit to the country falls during April to June lean period. Speaking at the inauguration of a meeting with state government representatives on tourism on Tuesday, minister Prahlad Patel said the move was to encourage tourists to visit India.

"India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 10 fee during the lean period April to June and USD 25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March," he said.

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one-year e-tourist visa with USD 40 fee, Patel said.

"For Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, lean period visa fees are USD 10 and for e-visa of 30 days, 1 year and 5 years is USD 25," he said.

