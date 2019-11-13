How to apply for US Visa – Business, Tourist, Work Visa Procedure

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Apply for US Visa: How to, process Business/Tourist/Work Visa Procedure

How to apply for US Visa

People planning to visit the US for work, travel or to reunite with their families will now have to think again as US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new set of rules and regulations for the nonimmigrants. US government has revamped its immigration process, and which will definitely make an impact on the visa applications of the people. Applying for a US visa is a task. One must take care of many appointments and documents that need to be submitted in order to get a visa. However, not people from every country require a visa to enter the US.

Citizens of countries like Australia, Belgium, Chile, Finland, France and others who come under the Visa Waiver Program do not require a visa to enter the US as a visitor or business travellor.

Here is the procedure for getting a non-immigrant visa:

Determine your Visa type

First, one needs to determine what type of visa they require before filling the form. In case one already has the US visa with the purpose of travel (within 90 days of applying) don’t need to apply for another visa.

How to Fill the US VISA Application Form

In order to apply for the US visa, one needs to fill DS-160 form and get it printed. The form is available on the website of the US consulate. You will require the bar code of the appointment form at the time of the interview appointment.

Schedule an appointment – Visa Application Fee

First you will be required to pay the visa application fee. For the most common non-immigration visa types, the fee is Rs 11,530. This includes business, student, tourist and exchange visas. The fee differs according to the type of visas you are applying for.

Next step involves scheduling the appointment. Depending on how you have made the payment, the fee receipt activation may take from 2-3 hours to 2 business days. Once the receipt has been activated, you will be required its number to schedule the consular interview. Citizens mostly require to schedule two appointments- one for Visa Application Center (VAC) for fingerprints and photograph and the other for consular interview. The interview appointment needs to be scheduled first.

In some cases, the applicants need not schedule a visa interview or the VAC interview, depending upon the type of visa. Those who qualify for interview waiver program need not schedule a visa interview appointment.

Requirements to schedule an appointment

Applicant need to take care of certain things and provide a few documents for scheduling an appointment. First, you will require your passport number, then visa application fee receipt number, and then ten-digit barcode number from the DS-160 confirmation page.

Don’t forget to print your appointment letter

Note: Make sure to reach the VAC location at least 15 minutes prior to the appointment and get upi biometric information registered. Your fingerprints and photograph will be collected there.

List of documents required:

Passport (current and old)

DS-160 confirmation page

Appointment confirmation page.

One photograph of the applicant

Important Exceptions:

There are a few exceptions in this process as well. Children below 14 years of age and citizens above 80 years old need to be present at the embassy/consulate for the interview in person. The children have to appear with both their parents. In case one parent is not able to accompany the child for the interview, he/she has to submit a letter that says that they have no objection to the child’s application for the US visa.

People above 80 years of age are also not required to come to the embassy in person.

In extreme cases of diseases or infectious diseases, the person will eb allowed to enter the embassy on permission. Also, you must make sure to reschedule your appointment after the date you are expected to fully recover.

New Rules and Regulations:

From October 15, 2019, new statistics will come in order while accessing the visa applications of the citizens. The trump administration has revealed that the visa applications will be rejected if they fail to meet high enough income standards. Trump is trying to move the U.S. toward a system that focuses on immigrants’ skills instead of emphasizing the reunification of families.

