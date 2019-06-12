Beverly Hills Calling! 10 irresistible attractions for Men

10 irresistible attractions for Men in Beverly Hills

From Frank Sinatra who entertained The Rat Pack in the Paul Williams Suite at The Beverly Hills Hotel to the House of Bijan outfitting U.S. presidents and dignitaries around the globe, Beverly Hills has long been a luxury escape for influential and stylish men. There’s no shortage of places to dine, unwind and shop for its male visitors who want to get the most out of one day in the famed 90210.

With a rich history of luxury and elegance, Beverly Hills has one of the largest concentrations of Forbes Star-rated and AAA Diamond-awarded properties in the United States. The destination offers some of the most iconic hotels such as The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, The Beverly Hilton and The Peninsula Beverly Hills; modern luxury hotels such as the AKA Beverly Hills, Montage Beverly Hills, Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and chic boutique hotels such as Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills, Crescent Hotel, Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel, Maison 140, Mosaic Hotel and Sirtaj Hotel.

Begin the day by grabbing a healthy, energizing juice from either the recently opened Organica Juice Bar or Kreation before taking in the city by lacing up your sneakers and going for a run along the paths at Beverly Gardens Park or Coldwater Canyon Park. If you want a more intense morning workout, consider having a personal trainer coordinate a workout on your behalf, such as at the new Upgrade Labs at The Beverly Hilton. Where the biohacking labs offer new fitness technologies and wellness amenities like cryotherapy and infrared saunas.

After the morning workout, enjoy a power breakfast at The Beverly Hills Hotel's celebrated Polo Lounge - a favorite hot spot for Hollywood dealmakers and generations of celebrities. Or, for more local flavor, try Nate 'n Al or the healthy hotspot, Gratitude Kitchen + Bar.

Shopping in Beverly Hills isn’t limited to just women’s fashion; the city is home to stores tailored to men, including Ermenegildo Zegna and Hugo Boss on Rodeo Drive. If you want a wider selection of brands, check out Barneys, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue all along Department Store Row on Wilshire Boulevard.

Once you’ve built up an appetite, head over to Urth Caffe on South Beverly Drive or Mulberry Street Pizzeria on Canon Drive and South Beverly Drive, both of which have been featured in the HBO series and 2015 movie, Entourage. Porta Via, Caffé Roma and Il Pastaio are also great options for lunch, offering alfresco dining, perfect for people watching.

To achieve a star-studded glow, The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel offers a variety of treatments, specifically tailored to men such as their gentleman’s manicure or pedicure, targeted stress relief massage or deep tissue massage. At Montage Beverly Hills’ Spa Montage, unwind with a 120 minute Gentlemen’s Ultimate Escape treatment that entails a skin analysis and facial and ends with a full body massage. Step into the hotel’s old-world barber shop, Gornik and Drucker, for a quick haircut or shave; or if you have extra time, experience 100 minutes of pure detoxification at The Peninsula’s newly refurbished spa with a zesty body polish, massage and hydrating facial.

If you’re looking for a more adventurous activity in Beverly Hills, head over to Midway Car Rental and reserve a new exotic Ferrari or Lamborghini to drive around town (or the California coast) in style.

Enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail overlooking the views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown Los Angeles atop the famed Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. If you’re looking for a Happy Hour to brag about to your buddies, visit The Club Bar at The Peninsula Beverly Hills where an exclusive trio of rare cognacs are available as part of the bar’s remarkable spirits menu. The Louis XIII Rare Cask, Louis XIII Black Pearl Limited Edition and Louis XIII are presented tableside with white glove service and can’t be purchased together anywhere else in the United States. If your palate craves vino, pop into Wally’s Vinoteca where a vast selection of more than 3,800 kinds of wine await.

Beverly Hills offers gourmet dining and culinary adventures from around the globe along Little Restaurant Row on Canon Drive and throughout the city. A great steak is served up exactly how you like it at Ocean Prime, The Palm or Mastro’s. Or, make a reservation at one of the many Beverly Hills celebrity chef hotspots and Michelin-starred restaurants such as CUT at Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, Nozawa Bar, Urasawa and Maude.

For a nightcap, head over to £10, the hidden bar at Montage Beverly Hills for a 62-year old pour of Macallan whisky or stop by The Double Barrel that allows guests to become members if they purchase a bottle that can be stored in a designated locker and enjoy anytime they visit.