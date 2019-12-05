Travelling to the USA? These are the best places to stay at San Francisco during the holidays

Travelling to the USA for the holidays? Great! You are definitely in for a trip of the lifetime. Well, no trip to the USA can be complete without a trip to San Francisco. So, in case you're looking to stay in the city for holiday festivities, you will want to book your room in advance as November and December have the best hotel rates of the year. So, If you're looking to come to San Francisco for New Year's Eve, we have listed down below some of the greatest options.

Best Area to Stay Near the Ghirardelli Square and PIER 39 Tree Lightings: Fisherman’s Wharf

Huntington park

Each November, PIER 39 and Ghirardelli Square host their tree lighting celebrations to welcome the holiday season. And while details are still being planned, you can always count on plenty of holly-jolly magic and merriment for the whole family. Stay within walking distance of the Wharf to catch the lighting of these two majestic trees and other festivities. Hotel Zoe and San Francisco Marriott Fisherman's Wharf are both chic and comfortable options close to all of the action.

Best Area to Stay Near the Holiday Concerts: Civic Center

San Francisco museum

Love a good show? Every year, the San Francisco Symphony offers a festive lineup of concerts, performances and musical events for all ages to enjoy. The Symphony often offers an array of award-winning artists performing holiday favorites with the Orchestra. Centrally located on Market St. is the San Francisco Proper Hotel, boasting gorgeous décor and the spectacular rooftop bar Charmaine's. Yotel San Francisco blends the charm of the restored 1905 Grant Building with high-tech amenities, such as self-check-in kiosks, signature SmartBeds and super-fast Wi-Fi. Looking for a deal? BEI Hotel is offering a Stay and Skate holiday package, where visitors can enjoy 20% off their stay complete with two passes to the Winter Park Skating Rink in Civic Center. The Stay and Skate package is available to book beginning Nov. 22, 2019, and will run through Jan. 5, 2020. Stay at a nearby hotel and make plans for dinner, a concert and plan for a nightcap.

Best Areas to Stay Near Gingerbread Houses and Castles: Union Square and Nob Hill

Nob Hill

The holiday spirit comes alive with the opening of the famous gingerbread houses. Every year several Union Square and Nob Hill hotels, including the Fairmont San Francisco and the Westin St. Francis create one-of-a-kind gingerbread houses and castles decked out with colorful ornaments, elaborate gift boxes, candies and trees. It’s sure to be a sight to see. There are dozens of other excellent hotels in these areas including The InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco, which features the legendary Top of the Mark sky lounge and a scenic panorama of the city and bay, The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, the city's only AAA Five-Diamond hotel, Hotel Nikko and Grand Hyatt San Francisco.

Best Areas to Stay for Ice Skating: Embarcadero

Embarcadero

While there will be plenty of holiday cheer taking place around Union Square, you can always count on the Embarcadero Center to brighten the holidays with their annual Building Lighting Ceremony & Carnival. Ice-skating enthusiasts can skate to their hearts content under the sun and stars along the beautiful waterfront at the largest outdoor rink in San Francisco. The Embarcadero is also a cultural center for native San Franciscans and home to many outdoor events. Hotel Vitale is a short walk to some of the best food and entertainment venues in San Francisco. Situated on the Embarcadero waterfront across from the Ferry Building, the rooms at Hyatt Regency San Francisco offer breathtaking vistas of the bay.

Best Areas to Stay for Nightlife: SoMa

The SoMa neighborhood is located South of Market (hence the name) and is arguably the cultural hub of San Francisco. Many of San Francisco's popular museums are located in SoMa, and the nightlife here — from trendy restaurants to buzzing nightclubs — is among the best in the city. There are numerous boutique options, including the hip and modern Hotel VIA and fashion-forward Hotel Zelos. Head to Virgin Hotels San Francisco for an unforgettable view from their rooftop bar.

Best Areas to Stay for a Relaxed Atmosphere: Nob Hill

If you're looking for a more casual neighborhood, North Beach is a strong option. Within walking distance of both Chinatown and Fisherman's Wharf, North Beach offers a relaxed atmosphere, as well as a thriving "Little Italy." For an affordable place to stay with boutique charm, try Hotel Bohème’s centrally located accommodations with retro ‘50s décor.

Hotels Beyond San Franciso

There are many excellent accommodations within just a short drive of the city. If you’re headed north to wine country, the Napa Valley Marriott & Spa is centrally located and features a resort-style swimming pool and full-service spa. The nearby Napa River Inn is an upscale boutique hotel overlooking the scenic Napa River. Head farther north to Fort Bragg in Mendocino County for a stay at the Inn at Newport Ranch and enjoy oceanfront accommodations with proximity to sandy beaches, redwood forests and 20 miles of private trails. If you’re traveling south of San Francisco, the retro-chic Dream Inn is located on Santa Cruz’s historic boardwalk within walking distance to surfing, beach sunsets and restaurants with fresh seafood.