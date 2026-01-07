World’s largest Shivling, weighing over 2 lakh kg, reaches Bihar; installation on January 17 The world’s largest Shivling, weighing over two lakh kilograms, has reached East Champaran in Bihar. Brought from Mahabalipuram, it will be installed at the Virat Ramayan Temple complex on January 17, 2026, with traditional rituals and grand ceremonies planned.

New Delhi:

Faith is moving quietly through East Champaran these days. Not loudly. Not in a rush. But it’s there. Along the Chakia–Kesaria road, inside the Virat Ramayan Temple complex, preparations are underway for something rare. The consecration of what is being called the world’s largest Shivling, weighting 210 tonnes (2.10 lakh kg) and 33 feet in height and 33 feet in circumference.

The Shivling itself has travelled far. It was brought from Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu to Bihar. Its installation is scheduled for January 17, 2026. The scale is large, yes. But what stands out more is the intention behind it.

A consecration that few have seen before

On the day of the installation, the Shivling will be bathed with water brought from five sacred places. Haridwar. Prayagraj. Gangotri. Kailash Mansarovar. Sonepur. The ritual will follow traditional methods, exactly as prescribed. There will also be a flower shower from helicopters. A rare sight, meant to mark a rare moment.

Why January 17 matters

The date is not random. January 17 falls on Magh Krishna Chaturdashi. In Hindu belief, this is the day when Lord Shiva was first worshipped in the form of a Shivling. According to the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna, this installation represents a Sahasra Shivling, a thousandfold form of Shiva. It is believed that nothing of this kind has been established anywhere in the last thousand years. That alone makes this moment stand apart.

Rituals led by scriptural tradition

The responsibility of the consecration rests with Pandit Bhavanath Jha, a well-known scholar. He has said the pedestal installation will take place on Magh Krishna Chaturdashi, also known as Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi. Scriptures consider this date as sacred for Shiva worship, similar in importance to Shivratri.

Texts like the Ishan Samhita mention that Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Shivling on this very night. A fast is traditionally observed. Every ritual here will follow scriptural rules. A grand yagna is also planned, with scholars of the four Vedas and Agama Shastras taking part.

A thousand forms, one centre

The process is being handled with care. Sacred water, soil, and sand are being brought in from holy rivers and confluence points. As per the texts, an Ashtakamal Yantra will be used. Eight forms of Shiva will be placed in eight directions. At the centre, Lord Shiva will be established along with Goddess Parvati in a thousandfold form, believed to guide and protect devotees for generations.

The rituals will begin at 8:30 in the morning. The Shivling will be installed around noon. After that, prasad and meals will be served. Seven priests from Mahavir Mandir will be present. A separate Nandi idol, made of black granite, will also be installed later.

ALSO READ: Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 or 15 in 2026? Correct date, timings and rituals