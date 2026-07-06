Why do the same problems keep repeating in your life? Spiritual life coach explains

New Delhi:

Do you find yourself in the same sort of predicaments time and again? These might include recurring relationship issues, career setbacks, financial worries or constant self-doubt. Despite making changes in their lives, many people continue to experience different versions of the same problems.

According to Dr Priya Kaul, a spiritual life coach, these recurring situations are not simply bad luck but may be an indication of hidden emotional patterns or belief systems. Understanding these patterns, she says, is the first step towards lasting personal growth.

Why do certain life challenges keep repeating?

Dr Kaul notes that repeated challenges seldom occur purely by coincidence. They tend to be rooted in unresolved beliefs, emotions or behavioural patterns that have remained unaddressed for years. She says that, through experience, the mind unconsciously develops habits and behavioural patterns. These can affect how we respond to situations, the choices we make and the kind of people who come into our lives.

Without recognising these patterns, life often continues to present the same circumstances, giving us repeated opportunities to learn and grow.

Unconscious beliefs may affect your experiences

Many of the challenges we experience are closely linked to our beliefs.

For example, a person with low self-esteem may repeatedly find themselves in situations where they feel neglected or undervalued. Another example is someone whose fear of change prevents them from embracing new opportunities. Dr Kaul believes that these recurring experiences help us become aware of our subconscious patterns rather than simply focusing on external circumstances.

Awareness is the first step to change

It all starts with awareness. Dr Kaul encourages people to observe recurring experiences in their lives and reflect on the emotions or beliefs that may be causing them. Mindfulness, self-reflection and introspection can help individuals recognise thought patterns that were previously hidden. Instead of asking why something is happening, she suggests trying to understand what the experience is trying to teach.

Change requires patience and time

In Dr Kaul's opinion, changing long-established behavioural patterns does not happen overnight. It requires patience, self-compassion and a willingness to respond differently, even though those new responses may initially feel uncomfortable. As people become more aware of their own behavioural patterns, they become better at making healthier choices. Each step towards greater awareness weakens the hold of patterns that have developed over the years.

Repetitive problems can be opportunities for personal growth

According to Dr Kaul, recurring problems do not necessarily signify failure but can instead be opportunities for personal growth. People can learn more about themselves and build emotional resilience by recognising the lessons hidden within recurring challenges.

Although such situations are never easy to face, understanding why they keep happening can be the beginning of meaningful personal change.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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