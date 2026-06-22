Stuck in the same life cycle? Spiritual coach explains the hidden patterns behind recurring challenges

New Delhi:

Do you know why there is a continuous recurrence of certain problems despite all your efforts to progress? It may seem that the same type of problem keeps recurring irrespective of the area where you face it, be it interpersonal, career-related, financial, or even related to self-confidence.

Many people have to go through the same kind of situation again and again in their lives. While it may be irritating, it brings certain lessons that need to be learned from it. As per Dr Priya Kaul, Spiritual Life Coach, recurrent problems often serve as messages that should be taken seriously.

Why recurring challenges happen

Repeated challenges rarely feel like mere coincidence. More often than not, they point towards underlying beliefs, emotional wounds or behavioural patterns operating quietly in the background.

"Most of the time it seems like they are signaling beliefs that were already there, running in the background, almost unnoticed, or maybe emotional injuries, patterns in your behavior that have not been fully noticed," says Dr Kaul.

Our minds develop habits and responses based on past experiences. Over time, these patterns begin to influence the choices we make, the people we attract into our lives and the way we respond to obstacles. To illustrate, a person suffering from low self-esteem may keep placing themselves in situations where they feel unappreciated. In addition, a person scared of change may unconsciously reject any situation that can lead to transformation.

"Until these deeper patterns get acknowledged, life often keeps presenting similar scenarios, like a quiet invitation to learn and to transform," explains Dr Kaul.

The power of awareness

The first step towards breaking any cycle is awareness. "If we pay attention to recurring themes in our lives, then we can start identifying the beliefs and emotions that are sort of driving it all," says Dr Kaul. By practising mindfulness, reflection and self-introspection, one might discover various hidden influences, including those that are difficult to confront. Instead of posing the question, "Why am I going through this?", one should ask, "What is this experience trying to tell me?"

Such an approach would allow people to turn their feelings of helplessness into something positive and constructive.

Breaking a vicious circle

It is necessary to note that breaking a vicious circle takes time and cannot be done immediately. "Breaking a cycle can't happen instantly overnight. It takes patience, self-compassion, and a willingness to pick differently, even when it feels a bit awkward at first," says Dr Kaul.

As awareness grows, we begin to recognise our patterns more clearly. Often, recurring challenges are opportunities for growth. "In the end, recurring challenges aren't always proof of failure. Often they're kind of growth prompts," says Dr Kaul.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information