Can the Moon really affect your mood? Vedic astrology expert explains

New Delhi:

Have you ever found yourself feeling very emotional or unusually calm without understanding why? Although many people blame stress, lack of sleep or a busy schedule, astrology offers another explanation. For centuries, the Moon has been associated with human emotions, inner peace and behaviour.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, the Moon is considered one of the most influential celestial bodies in Vedic astrology when it comes to understanding our emotional world. "The Moon represents the mind, emotions, feelings, habits and inner peace. It reflects how we respond to situations rather than how we think about them," he explains.

Why is the Moon considered so important?

The Moon has fascinated people for thousands of years. It lights up the night sky, changes its shape every month and influences ocean tides through its gravitational pull. In astrology, however, its significance goes beyond nature.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, the Moon symbolises a person's emotional nature, comfort zone, family bonds, habits and inner personality. "The Sun represents your outer personality, while the Moon reflects your inner self. This is why two people with the same zodiac sign can have very different personalities if their Moon signs are different," he says.

Can the Moon really affect your mood?

Many people across cultures say they notice emotional changes during different lunar phases. While some people become more emotional during the Full Moon, others tend to feel calmer during the New Moon. While science has not found any evidence linking the Moon's phases directly to human emotions, scientists have been studying the effects of natural cycles, light and sleep on people's health.

Gurudev Vikrant Jain says astrology offers another way of understanding these emotional shifts. "Many people observe changes in their emotions during different Moon phases. Astrology encourages self-awareness by helping people recognise these emotional patterns," he explains.

Why do many people feel more emotional during a Full Moon?

One of the most commonly discussed lunar phases is the Full Moon. Some experts believe the brighter moonlight may interfere with sleep, which can naturally affect mood the following day. Others believe the Full Moon encourages greater emotional awareness.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, "According to astrology, emotions tend to intensify during the Full Moon. Feelings that may be lying latent tend to come to the fore. This makes the Full Moon period a very good time for introspection and self-awareness." Many people, therefore, use the Full Moon as an opportunity to reflect and reconnect with themselves.

Relationship between the Moon and nature

The Moon has always been associated with nature. Its gravitational pull creates ocean tides, many farming traditions follow lunar cycles, and several festivals are based on the lunar calendar. "Ancient traditions believed that since humans are a part of nature, our emotions also follow natural rhythms," says Gurudev Vikrant Jain.

While science and astrology interpret these ideas differently, both acknowledge that human life is closely connected to natural cycles.

Your mood depends on more than just the Moon

Experts agree that emotions are influenced by many everyday factors, including sleep, stress, physical health, work pressure, relationships and lifestyle. Gurudev Vikrant Jain emphasises that astrology is not meant to replace these factors but to complement self-awareness.

"Moon astrology is less about predicting the future and more about understanding yourself. Many people use it to recognise emotional patterns, improve relationships and maintain emotional balance," he says. Whether or not you believe in astrology, paying attention to your emotions can help you better understand yourself. For many people, the Moon simply serves as a reminder to slow down, reflect and reconnect with their inner world.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.