When is Sawan 2026 beginning? Check Shravan Somwar vrat dates and Kanwar Yatra schedule

New Delhi:

The holy month of Sawan is one of the most awaited periods of the year for Lord Shiva's devotees. Dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the month sees millions of devotees observing fasts, visiting temples and taking part in religious rituals across the country.

Mondays during Sawan are especially significant as devotees observe the Shravan Somwar fast in honour of Lord Shiva. Every Tuesday of the month is also dedicated to Goddess Parvati through the Mangala Gauri Vrat, which is believed to bring harmony in married life and blessings of children. The month is also marked by the Kanwar Yatra, during which Kanwariyas carry Gangajal on foot and offer it to Shivlings at major temples such as Deoghar, Neelkanth and Kashi Vishwanath. Throughout Sawan, cities including Ujjain, Kashi, Deoghar and Haridwar witness huge gatherings of devotees, with chants of "Bol Bam" and "Har Har Mahadev" filling the air.

Sawan 2026 start date

According to the Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan will begin at 8:05 pm on July 29 and end at 9:30 pm on July 30.

Based on the Udaya Tithi, the month of Sawan will begin on July 30, 2026. Devotees will worship Lord Shiva throughout the month, which will conclude on August 28, 2026, on the day of Shravan Purnima.

Notably, Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, will also be observed on August 28.

Shravan Somwar vrat dates 2026

Mondays hold special significance during the month of Sawan as they are dedicated to Lord Shiva. The importance of these Mondays becomes even greater during Shravan, with Shiva temples witnessing large crowds of devotees offering water to the Shivling.

According to religious beliefs, observing the Shravan Somwar fast helps fulfil devotees' wishes. This year, there will be four Shravan Somwars.

First Shravan Somwar: August 3, 2026

Second Shravan Somwar: August 10, 2026

Third Shravan Somwar: August 17, 2026

Fourth Shravan Somwar: August 24, 2026

Sawan 2026 Kanwar Yatra dates

The Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 30, 2026, the same day the holy month of Sawan begins.

In the Delhi-NCR region, the Kanwar Yatra will continue from July 30 until Masik Shivratri on August 11, 2026. Shivratri during the month of Sawan is considered especially auspicious. On this day, Kanwariyas bring Gangajal from Haridwar and other sacred places to perform Jalabhishek of the Shivling.

In Deoghar, the Kanwar Yatra will continue throughout the entire month of Sawan.

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