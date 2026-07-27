Want to please Lord Shiva during Sawan? Follow these simple rituals for Mahadev's blessings

New Delhi:

Sawan is regarded as one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar and holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. During this sacred month, long queues form at temples as devotees offer water, milk and bel leaves to the Shivling. Many also observe Monday fasts and spend time in prayer. Worshipping Mahadev with sincerity during this holy month is believed to bring peace, prosperity and spiritual enlightenment.

Although many people believe in performing elaborate rituals during Sawan, spiritual gurus say that sincere devotion is far more important than expensive offerings. Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, recommends simple practices that devotees can follow with sincerity to strengthen their connection with Lord Shiva.

Wear white on Mondays

White symbolises purity, peace and simplicity. Wearing white on Mondays during Sawan is believed to promote inner peace and reflect devotion to Mahadev. It is also a gentle reminder to embrace humility throughout the holy month.

Perform Jal Abhishek with devotion

Offering water to the Shivling is among the most important rituals during Sawan. Many devotees also offer milk while praying for the well-being of their families. Rather than focusing only on the ritual itself, Gurudev Vikrant Jain emphasises offering prayers with gratitude and complete faith.

Chant Shiva mantras every day

Daily chanting is believed to calm the mind and create positive spiritual energy. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, women may chant "Namah Shivaya", while men may chant "Om Namah Shivaya" during Sawan. Regular recitation helps devotees stay focused and spiritually connected throughout the month.

Offer Panchamrit Abhishek

Panchamrit, prepared using milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar, holds great significance in Hindu worship. Offering Panchamrit Abhishek during Sawan is considered highly auspicious and is believed to invite happiness, prosperity and good health while paying respect to Lord Shiva.

Offer Aparajita flowers

Each flower offered during worship carries its own symbolic meaning, and the Aparajita flower is considered especially dear to Lord Shiva. It is believed that offering Aparajita flowers with sincerity during Sawan brings Lord Shiva's blessings.

Follow a Satvik lifestyle

During the month of Sawan, food plays a crucial role. Following a Satvik lifestyle with simple and pure food is believed to benefit both the body and the mind.

Find time to remember Mahadev

Worship does not require visiting temples alone. Listening to Shiva bhajans, chanting His name or meditating on Him every day can bring peace to the heart. Even a few minutes of sincere prayer can make a meaningful difference in your life.

Offer sincere prayers

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Lord Shiva is known as Bholenath because He is easily pleased by sincere devotion rather than material offerings. A pure heart, gratitude and honest prayers are considered the greatest offerings one can make during Sawan.

The holy month is an opportunity to practise faith, self-discipline and compassion. By performing these rituals with dedication, devotees believe they can invite peace, strength and divine blessings into their lives while deepening their spiritual connection with Mahadev.

Also read: When is Sawan 2026 beginning? Here's the start date, end date and Shravan Somwar schedule