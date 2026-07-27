What does seeing a snake in your dream mean? Astrologer explains

New Delhi:

Have you ever woken up after seeing a snake in your dream and wondered what it could mean? Snakes are among the most common symbols people see in dreams, and their appearance often leaves them curious, confused or even frightened.

According to Akashic reader and astrologer Ritika Bajaj, seeing a snake in a dream may carry an important message. In an Instagram video, she explained the meaning behind snakes appearing in dreams. According to her, when snakes show up in dreams, they usually point to one of two things: either they are warning you about something, or they are signalling that a phase of transformation and change is about to begin.

Snakes can act as a warning sign

The astrologer explains that if a snake appears in your dream and leaves you feeling scared or threatened, it may be serving as a warning. According to her, such dreams can indicate that you need to be cautious because a challenge or potential danger could be approaching.

The feeling of fear in the dream is what makes the difference. If the snake's presence creates anxiety, it may be urging you to pay closer attention to the situations and people around you.

A sign that transformation is coming

However, not every snake dream should be viewed negatively. Ritika says that if the snake appears in your dream but does not frighten you, it could be a message of transformation and change.

She points out that snakes are known for shedding their old skin and emerging anew. Because of this, they are often associated with renewal, growth and personal transformation. Seeing a snake calmly in a dream may be a sign that it is time to embrace change, evolve and welcome something new into your life.

What the dream could be telling you

According to Ritika, the meaning of a snake dream largely depends on how the snake makes you feel. If fear is involved, it may be a warning to stay alert and cautious. If the snake appears without causing fear, it could be encouraging you to step into a new phase of life and embrace transformation.

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