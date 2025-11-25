What makes Abhijit Muhurta ideal for Ram Mandir flag hoisting and pujas? Discover why the Ram Mandir consistently chooses Abhijit Muhurta for major rituals, including the groundbreaking Ram Lalla idol consecration and flag hoisting. Learn the astrological and spiritual significance of this highly auspicious time in Hindu tradition.

New Delhi:

The flag-raising event will be held at the Ayodhya Ram Temple today, November 25, 2025, on Vivah Panchami. This event will take place during the Hindu calendar's Abhijit Muhurta, which runs from 11:45 a.m. to 12:29 p.m.

Since the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Temple and the dedication of Ram Lalla's idol took place during this Muhurta, many people are curious as to why the Hindu calendar's Abhijit Muhurta was selected for this auspicious event. Given that the majority of Ram Temple-related events occur during this Muhurta, does this Muhurta have anything to do with Lord Ram? Let's get into further detail about this.

Significance of Abhijit Muhurta

According to religious scriptures, Abhijit Muhurta is the most auspicious time. It is the moment for victory and fame. This Muhurta lasts for 48 minutes every day, and Lord Rama was born during this Abhijit Muhurta at exactly 12 noon. Therefore, this Muhurta is considered to be of special significance in Sanatan Dharma. This is why all auspicious works for the Ayodhya Ram Temple are performed during this Muhurta. This Muhurta is crucial for any temple, from the consecration of the idol to other important temple-related events. It is considered a divine time in the scriptures. The Sun is at its highest point in the sky during this time. Thus, the full blessings of Lord Surya are received only during Abhijit Muhurta. It is said that any religious work done during this Muhurta is directly received by Lord Vishnu.

This auspicious time is free from defects

Abhijit Muhurta is not dependent on any date, day, or constellation, and is therefore considered free from the effects of trikaal doshas and panchang doshas. This is why it is often chosen for religious ceremonies.

Description of Abhijit Muhurta in the scriptures

It is mentioned in the Valmiki Ramayana that Lord Rama was incarnated in Abhijit Muhurta; hence, this time is very auspicious for performing religious activities.

Abhijit Muhurta is considered to be the time of Lord Vishnu; hence, the work done in this Muhurta automatically receives the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Abhijit Muhurta is also considered to be a victory-giving Muhurta.

This is a flawless and auspicious time.

Many times defects occur in the dates or constellations, but Abhijit Muhurta is beyond all these.

