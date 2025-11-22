Ram Mandir booking and darshan timings ahead of PM Modi’s visit on November 25 Planning a darshan at Ram Mandir Ayodhya? PM Modi will visit on November 25, 2025, for a historic flag hoisting ceremony, due to which general entry will remain closed until 2:30 PM. Know the updated darshan timings, booking rules, aarti schedule and travel guidelines.

New Delhi:

Ahead of a landmark spiritual moment, Ayodhya is all geared up for a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Ram Mandir on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. A ceremonial flag hoisting on the shikhara of the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be performed. The date is considered extremely sacred since it is the traditional celebration of the divine wedding of Lord Ram, better known as Ram Vivah, in the Hindu calendar.

According to NDTV, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said the ceremony will witness 7,500 distinguished invitees, including prominent saints and dignitaries. Because of the scale and security of the event, significant restrictions have been placed on temple entry for the general public.

No entry for general devotees until 2:30 PM on November 25

To ensure smooth conduct and security, the Trust has officially announced that devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple from morning until 2:30 PM on 25 November.

Ram Mandir: Key entry rules for November 25

General public entry is closed until 2:30 PM

Entry only for invited guests who have coded/QR-based passes.

No mobile phones, cameras, licensed weapons, PSOs and gunners are allowed at the venue.

Guests have been requested to reach Ayodhya by the evening of 24 November.

Expected congregation: More than 7,500 invited guests + thousands waiting later

When will Ram Mandir Darshan resume for devotees?

The Trust has clarified that darshan for the general public will begin on 25 November, after the flag-hoisting ceremony, and is likely to continue till late at night due to massive crowds.

Darshan schedule

Date Darshan availability Note 25 Nov (After 2:30 PM) Open to general public till late night Likely extended due to heavy footfall 26 Nov Open for public for 15–16 hours continuously No VIP pass or VIP movement

Ram Mandir Aarti Timings

(Indicative and subject to change during ceremonies)

Aarti Time Mangala Aarti 4:30 AM Shringaar Aarti 6:30 AM Rajbhog Aarti 11:30 AM Sandhya Aarti 7:30 PM Shayan Aarti 9:30 PM

How to book online darshan and aarti passes

Devotees can book free online passes for aarti and darshan (subject to availability).

Reservation steps:

Access the official website, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's booking portal

Darshan / Aarti Pass Registration

Enter ID proof details

Download digital pass / QR entry code

Note: Booking may be paused temporarily due to the 25 November event.

Ayodhya travel tip

With record-high footfall and tightening security in place, travellers are advised to:

Arrive a day early

Use public transport & shuttle services

Bring minimal luggage

Remain informed about official announcements

The 25 November ceremony is more than an event-it is the most emotional chapter in Ayodhya's history.