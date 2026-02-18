What is Sadqa-e-Fitr? Know Fitra amount, deadline and significance in Ramadan 2026

New Delhi:

As Muslims across the globe prepare for the joyful holiday of Eid, when Ramadan 2026 begins, they are also preparing to make one more important charitable contribution called "Fitra". Fitra, also known as Zakat al-Fitr, Fitrah, Fitrana or Sadqa Fitr, refers to a charitable donation of food that must be given before the Eid al-Fitr prayer.

It involves making a small but significant contribution to help those less fortunate in their community to be able to celebrate Eid with the same honour and excitement as everyone else.

What is Fitra (Zakat al-Fitr)?

Zakat al-Fitr is a mandatory charity given before Eid al-Fitr prayers. At the end of Ramadan, Muslims are obligated to give Fitra. This charitable contribution is offered as a gesture of thanks to Allah for granting them the strength, determination, and patience to complete the month of fasting.

The head of the household is responsible for paying it not only for themselves but also for every dependent, including children and elderly family members.

The practice of giving Fitra was established during the time of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him - PBUH).

Obligation and Amount

Every individual who follows Islam and has the financial means is required to contribute to this charity (Fitra). The amount is determined based on staple food items and is calculated according to a person’s capacity to pay.

The term “food” refers to commonly consumed staples such as wheat, barley, dates, raisins, or millet. Traditionally, the quantity is estimated at around 2.25 kilograms per family member. Since it is linked to the value of staple food, the payable amount may change from year to year.

In Kolkata, the Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee announces the Sadqa-e-Fitr amount after conducting a meeting at Nakhoda Mosque. Nasser Ebrahim, trustee of Nakhoda Mosque and convener of the committee, officially declares the Fitra amount each Ramadan.

Timing

Fitra should be given after sunset on the final day of Ramadan and before the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer, which takes place shortly after sunrise the following morning.

For underprivileged Muslims

This contribution (Fitra) ensures that underprivileged Muslims can also participate in and celebrate the joy of Eid along with the wider community.

