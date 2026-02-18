Ramadan 2026 dates in India: Complete Roza timetable with Sehri and Iftar timings from February 19 to March 20

New Delhi:

Ramadan does not arrive with noise. No fixed date stamped on a wall calendar. It begins with a sighting. A thin crescent, barely there, but enough to signal the start of something spiritually weighty for Muslims across the world. The rhythm of daily life shifts almost overnight. Meals move. Sleep shifts. Prayer takes centre space.

In India, the wait now circles around the expected moon sighting on February 18, 2026. Communities are preparing quietly, watching the skies, aligning routines for the fasting month ahead. From when the first Roza may begin to what Sehri and Iftar really look like in practice, here is a grounded, no-frills breakdown.

Ramadan 2026 moon sighting and expected start date in India

Ramadan is expected to begin on the night of February 18, depending on whether the crescent moon is sighted. Astronomical estimates place visibility between 6:15 pm and 6:45 pm IST, once the sky darkens enough after sunset. As always, people will look westward. Rooftops, open grounds, mosque courtyards. If the moon is seen that evening, the first fast will be observed on Thursday, February 19. If it is not visible, Ramadan will begin on February 20, completing 30 days of Sha’ban.

Why Ramadan holds deep spiritual weight

Ramadan is considered the most sacred stretch in the Islamic lunar calendar. The focus sharpens. Worship increases. Fasting from sunrise to sunset becomes central, not just as a physical act but as restraint in behaviour too. No food. No drink. No indulgences during daylight hours. Alongside fasting, Muslims offer namaz five times a day, often with added prayers, Quran recitation and charity. The month is seen as a time for self-discipline, gratitude and spiritual reset.

Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Date Sehri Time Iftar Time February 19, 2026 05:36 AM 06:15 PM February 20, 2026 05:35 AM 06:16 PM February 21, 2026 05:35 AM 06:17 PM February 22, 2026 05:34 AM 06:17 PM February 23, 2026 05:33 AM 06:18 PM February 24, 2026 05:32 AM 06:19 PM February 25, 2026 05:31 AM 06:19 PM February 26, 2026 05:30 AM 06:20 PM February 27, 2026 05:29 AM 06:21 PM February 28, 2026 05:28 AM 06:21 PM March 1, 2026 05:27 AM 06:22 PM March 2, 2026 05:26 AM 06:23 PM March 3, 2026 05:25 AM 06:23 PM March 4, 2026 05:24 AM 06:24 PM March 5, 2026 05:23 AM 06:25 PM March 6, 2026 05:22 AM 06:25 PM March 7, 2026 05:21 AM 06:26 PM March 8, 2026 05:20 AM 06:26 PM March 9, 2026 05:19 AM 06:27 PM March 10, 2026 05:18 AM 06:28 PM March 11, 2026 05:17 AM 06:28 PM March 12, 2026 05:15 AM 06:29 PM March 13, 2026 05:14 AM 06:29 PM March 14, 2026 05:13 AM 06:30 PM March 15, 2026 05:12 AM 06:31 PM March 16, 2026 05:11 AM 06:31 PM March 17, 2026 05:10 AM 06:32 PM March 18, 2026 05:08 AM 06:32 PM March 19, 2026 05:07 AM 06:33 PM March 20, 2026 05:06 AM 06:33 PM

Ramadan 2026: What Sehri really is

Sehri happens before dawn. Quiet hours. People wake up early to eat and hydrate before the fast begins. The meal is practical more than elaborate, enough to sustain energy through the day. Water. Fruits. Grains. Proteins. Some pray after eating. Some sit in silence. It is a slower start before the day’s restraint sets in.

Ramadan 2026: What the Iftar ritual is all about

Iftar is the moment the fast breaks. Right at sunset. Families gather. Friends drop in. Dates and water usually open the fast, following tradition, before fuller meals are served. Tables vary by region but often include fruits, snacks, savouries and cooked dishes. More than the food, it is the pause that matters. A shared exhale after a day of fasting.

Through its 29 or 30 days, Ramadan settles into repetition. Fasting. Prayer. Gathering. Reflection. Not loud. Not performative. Just steady, intentional living shaped around faith.

