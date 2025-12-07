Virat Kohli visits Simhachalam Temple in Vizag: History, timings and significance explained Virat Kohli’s visit to the Simhachalam Temple in Vizag has sparked fresh curiosity about the shrine’s history, darshan timings, deity significance and how devotees can reach the hilltop temple.

After Virat Kohli played outstanding cricket in the India versus South Africa one-day series, he went to the Simhachalam Temple in Visakhapatnam to pray. His visit caused a stir on social media, and people are now asking why Simhachalam belongs to the most secret and honoured shrines in South India.

Virat's visit has shed light on the Simhachalam Temple, and it is of cultural significance. Let's get into the details.

Where is Simhachalam Temple?

Simhachalam Temple is situated in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) in Andhra Pradesh. It is approximately 15 km away from the main city centre. The temple sits on the hill of Simhachalam, surrounded by lush greenery, making the surroundings of the temple naturally serene and majestic.

The name "Simhachalam" means “lion hill”, connecting it to the deity Narasimha, Vishnu’s lion-headed avatar. It is one of the most important Vaishnavite temples in the region and attracts devotees from across India.

About Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, Simhachalam

The Simhachalam Temple is dedicated to Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha, a rare fusion of three avatars of Vishnu:

Varaha (the boar)

Narasimha (half-lion, half-man)

Lakshmi Narasimha (with the Goddess)

According to legend, Lord Vishnu appeared here to save Prahlada, an event tied to the Narasimha avatar. What’s unique is that the deity here is kept covered in sandalwood paste throughout the year, giving the idol a smooth, shivalinga-like appearance.

Only once a year, during Chandanotsavam, the sandal paste is removed, and devotees can see the fierce Narasimha form, an event that draws lakhs of pilgrims.

Simhachalam Temple timings for darshan and pooja

The darshan timings usually run in two sessions:

Morning darshan: 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Evening Darshan: approximately 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM

On weekends, festivals or auspicious days, darshan queues can be long, so early arrival is suggested. Timings may vary on special days, and thus it is ideal to check locally or online before visiting.

How to reach Simhachalam Temple in Vizag

The temple is easily accessible from Vizag city:

By road : Regular buses, autos and cabs run from vital junctions such as NAD Junction and RTC Complex.

By train: The nearest railway station is Visakhapatnam Junction, approximately 16 km away.

By Air: The Visakhapatnam International Airport is 20 km away from the temple.

From the foothills, devotees can either walk up the hill, take an auto, or use temple buses that operate regularly.

If you’re driving, the hill road is motorable, and parking is available near the entrance.

Why Kohli’s visit matters

Virat has always balanced fierce competitiveness with private faith. His visit to Simhachalam, especially after a major series win, feels like a moment of gratitude and recalibration, a reminder that even icons look for calm after chaos.

And for many fans, it was a heart-warming sight: The country’s biggest cricket star, barefoot, humble, in a sacred space surrounded by centuries of devotion.