Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: When is it, February 12 or 13? Know correct date, timings and puja method Vijaya Ekadashi 2026 is one of the important Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Vishnu and observed during the bright half of the month of Phalguna. The key to observing Falgun Ekadashi correctly is to check the exact tithi and muhurat in your region.

New Delhi:

Vijaya Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashi dates in a year. It falls in the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Phalgun. It is said that fasting on this Ekadashi brings victory, prosperity, and success. This year, this Ekadashi will be celebrated on February 13, 2026.

The Ekadashi date will begin at 12:22 pm on February 12 and end at 2:25 pm on February 13. Let us tell you the auspicious time and method of worship.

Vijaya Ekadashi Muhurat 2026

Brahma Muhurta: 05:17 AM to 06:08 AM

Abhijeet Muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijay Muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:12 PM

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 07:00 AM to 07:48 PM

Vijaya Ekadashi Parana Time 2026

The Parana time for Vijaya Ekadashi fast on February 14th will be from 7:00 AM to 9:14 AM. During this auspicious time, you can break your fast after worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Worship method of Vijaya Ekadashi fast

One day before Vijaya Ekadashi, build an altar at a holy place and place seven grains on it.

Install the Kalash on it as per the rituals.

Then on the day of Ekadashi, wake up early in the morning, take a bath and then take a vow to fast.

Now, place the Panchapallava in the installed Kalash and install the idol of Lord Vishnu there.

Then worship Lord Vishnu with incense, lamp, sandalwood, fruits, flowers, sweets and Tulsi, etc.

Be sure to read the story of Vijaya Ekadashi during the puja.

Chant the mantras of God.

Perform bhajan-kirtan and jagran at night.

After this, worship Lord Vishnu again the next day and feed Brahmins and give them donations.

Then break the fast.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Phalgun Month 2026 begins on February 2: Full list of important fasts and festivals