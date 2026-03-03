Chandra Grahan 2026: Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Temple closed; here’s when darshan will resume

New Delhi:

The lunar eclipse on March 3 is not just a sky event. It has practical impact on temple schedules too. One of the most significant closures today is at the famous Tirumala temple, where darshan has been paused for several hours because of the eclipse.

The Sri Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala follows strict ritual protocols during celestial events. Since the eclipse is visible in India, temple authorities have enforced traditional closure procedures well in advance of the grahan window.

Tirumala temple closed due to lunar eclipse 2026

The lunar eclipse today will occur from 3:32 PM to 6:47 PM. As per temple customs, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials shut the temple six hours before the eclipse began.

The temple was opened at 3:00 AM for Suprabhata Seva.

Archana and Thomala Seva were performed as scheduled.

After completing rituals and prasadam distribution, limited VIP Break Darshan and Sarva Darshan were allowed.

Darshan for devotees was stopped at 8:00 AM.

At 9:00 AM, priests and TTD officials closed Bangaru Vakili, the silver entrance near the Dwajasthambam and finally the main Mahadwaram.

At present, only security staff remain inside the temple premises.

Because of the eclipse, darshan has effectively been suspended for nearly 12 hours.

Temple reopening time after eclipse today

After the eclipse ends, the temple will reopen at 7:30 PM. Purification rituals will be conducted before darshan resumes.

Punyahavachanam and temple cleansing procedures will be carried out.

A special puja will be offered to the main deity.

Devotees will be allowed darshan from 8:30 PM onwards.

Tirumala services and facilities affected by lunar eclipse

Several services have been cancelled or temporarily halted due to the grahan.

Kalyanotsavam, Dolotsavam, Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankarana Seva have been cancelled for the day.

Break Darshan and Srivani Trust Darshan are also suspended.

Annadanam Complex, laddu counters and Vaikuntham Queue Complex were closed.

Entry into the queue complex will be permitted from 7:00 PM.

Laddu sales will resume at 8:00 PM.

Annadanam distribution will restart after purification rituals tonight.

For devotees, the day is more about patience than pilgrimage. The temple will return to its regular rhythm once the eclipse window closes and ritual cleansing is complete.

