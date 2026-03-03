Lunar eclipse 2026: Do’s and don’ts to follow during the March 3 blood moon

New Delhi:

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2026 is scheduled to take place on the 3rd of March. This total lunar eclipse, also called the 'Blood Moon,' is going to take place on the full moon day of the month of Phalguna. The sacred festival of Holika Dahan will also be celebrated on this day, further enhancing the eclipse's religious significance.

The eclipse will be clearly visible in India, so it's important to observe precautions and rules from both scientific and traditional perspectives. Learn here what to do during a lunar eclipse and what activities should be avoided during it.

Lunar Eclipse and Sutak Period

The lunar eclipse will begin on March 3rd at 3:20 pm Indian Standard Time and will continue until 6:47 pm. The Sutak time is expected to begin around 9 hours before the eclipse starts. This means the eclipse is expected to begin at 6:20 am. It is recommended that during this time, all auspicious works, prayers, and religious ceremonies be suspended. If you wish to carry out any religious ceremony before the eclipse, it is considered auspicious to do so before 8:00 am.

What to do during the eclipse?

Keeping the mind and environment calm during the lunar eclipse is considered auspicious and fruitful. Maintain peace in the home during the eclipse and meditate or sing hymns to God. This is considered an opportunity to gain positive energy.

Chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya', 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra', or other auspicious mantras during this time is considered extremely fruitful. To maintain a positive atmosphere at home during the eclipse, it is best to focus on meditation, prayer, and spiritual practices.

After the eclipse ends, bathing, cleaning the house, and donating to the needy bring auspicious results. Putting basil leaves in food items is believed to prevent contamination. Cleaning and wearing clean clothes after the eclipse is also considered beneficial.

What not to do during an eclipse?

Certain activities should be avoided during the lunar eclipse and the Sutak period, and no new or auspicious work should be started.

According to religious beliefs, consuming meat, alcohol, or non-vegetarian food is prohibited during the Sutak period.

According to religious beliefs, the moon's rays become impure during a lunar eclipse. Therefore, pregnant women are advised to take special precautions and avoid going out of the house. If they have to go out, they should completely protect their body from the rays and avoid looking at the moon.

Pregnant women should avoid using sharp objects to prevent negative effects.

Cooking and eating food during the eclipse is also considered prohibited. However, if someone is truly ill or elderly, they can eat food as per their convenience.

Idols of God should not be touched during this time, and worship should be stopped during the eclipse. It is considered auspicious to keep the doors of temples closed during the eclipse.

Furthermore, it is considered essential to avoid sleeping during the eclipse, not to entertain negative thoughts, and to maintain a calm mind. Sacred plants like Tulsi should not be touched during a lunar eclipse; if possible, they should also be kept in the shade or covered with a cloth.

A safe and positive approach

The lunar eclipse of March 3, 2026, is not just an astronomical event; it is also important from a religious and scientific perspective. By organising religious activities and worship on this special day with the right information, you can achieve auspicious results.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these facts.)

