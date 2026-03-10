When is Sheetala Ashtami 2026? Know Basoda puja date, shubh muhurat and worship method

New Delhi:

Sheetala Ashtami (Basoda Puja) 2026 Date and Time: Sheetala Ashtami is also known as Basoda Puja. On this day, Goddess Sheetala is worshipped, who is revered as a deity that bestows coolness and protects against diseases. Worshipping Sheetala Mata on Sheetala Ashtami, or Basoda festival, provides relief from illnesses, especially those common during the summer season.

It is traditional to offer stale food to Goddess Sheetala on this day. Let us tell you the date, auspicious time, and method of worship for Sheetala Ashtami.

Sheetala Ashtami 2026: Date and time

Sheetala Ashtami, March 11, 2026, Wednesday

Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurta: 6:36 AM to 6:27 PM

Ashtami Tithi begins at 1:54 AM on March 11, 2026

Ashtami Tithi ends at 4:19 AM on March 12, 2026

Sheetala Ashtami puja rituals

On Sheetala Ashtami, wake up early in the morning and take a bath in cold water.

After this, go to the banks of a river or lake and install the idol of Sheetala Mata. If this is not possible, you can do so at home. However, remember to keep a pot of cold water with the idol of Sheetala Mata.

Decorate the idol of the goddess and offer her red clothes.

After this, recite Sheetala Ashtakam.

There is a special tradition of offering sixteen types of food items during this puja.

Since Sheetla Mata symbolises coolness, no fire is lit anywhere in the house on this day. This is why the stove is not lit on this day.

People consume stale food prepared the previous day throughout the day.

The meal for Sheetla Ashtami is cooked the day before.

Only stale food is offered to Mata Sheetla on this day.

In many places, lamps are not even lit on this day.

When worshipping Sheetla Mata, be sure to read her fast story. Finally, perform her aarti.

Offer stale food and consume it yourself as prasad.

Bhog on Sheetla Ashtami

The offerings on Sheetla Ashtami must include curd, puris, and sweet rice. Additionally, you can offer salt paratha, roti, sugar roti, millet, bland puris, and pakodas as offerings, depending on your faith.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of the things.)