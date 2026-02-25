Sehri time February 26: Check Ramadan 2026 city-wise timings across India

New Delhi:

As Ramadan continues, observing Sehri at the correct time is an essential part of fasting. Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, must be completed before the Fajr prayer begins, marking the start of the daily fast. Since sunrise timings vary across cities, Sehri times also differ slightly depending on location.

On February 26, 2026, devotees across India will wake up early to eat their Sehri meal before beginning their day-long fast. It is advised to finish eating a few minutes before the listed Sehri deadline to ensure the fast is valid and observed properly.

Sehri timings on February 26, 2026 (city-wise)

Here are the approximate Sehri times for major Indian cities:

Lucknow - 05:15 AM

Delhi - 05:30 AM

Hyderabad - 05:23 AM

Mumbai - 05:47 AM

Kolkata - 04:45 AM

Bengaluru - 05:25 AM

Chennai - 05:15 AM

These timings may vary slightly depending on the exact location and local mosque announcements, so devotees often rely on nearby mosques or official Ramadan calendars for confirmation.

Importance of Sehri during Ramadan

Sehri plays an important role in sustaining energy throughout the day. Since fasting lasts from dawn until sunset, eating a nutritious pre-dawn meal helps maintain strength and hydration. It is also considered spiritually rewarding, as waking early to observe Sehri reflects discipline and devotion during the holy month.

Many people prefer light but filling foods such as fruits, dates, milk, oats, and whole grains to stay energised during the fast.

Ramadan 2026 in India

Ramadan began in India around February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims observe fasting daily during this sacred month, focusing on prayer, charity, and spiritual reflection. Each fast begins with Sehri before sunrise and ends with Iftar after sunset.