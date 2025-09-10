Sankashti Chaturthi Chandrodaya time today: Moonrise timings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 is observed today. Here are the moonrise (Chandrodaya) timings for Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi to complete the vrat rituals.

Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious days dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe a strict fast from morning and break it only after sighting the moon, also known as Chandrodaya. Everyone waits for the moonrise on the day.

Moonrise timing is extremely important for everyone observing the vrat. In 2025, Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, 10 September. Let's get into the spirit of the Sankashti Chaturthi celebration.

What is Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month on the fourth day after the full moon. It is believed that Lord Ganesha blesses devotees with freedom from obstacles, good health, and prosperity.

On this day, people fast throughout the day, perform evening puja, and break their fast only after offering prayers to the moon. The vrat holds special significance when it falls on a Tuesday, also called Angarki Chaturthi, but every Sankashti is considered spiritually powerful.

Sankashti Chaturthi chandrodaya time today in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the moon will rise at 8:23 pm. Devotees can break their fast after offering prayers to the moon and Lord Ganesha at this time.

Sankashti Chaturthi chandrodaya time today in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the chandrodaya is expected at 8:36 pm. As the moon appears in the night sky, devotees conclude their fast with the traditional puja and prasad.

Moonrise today in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the moonrise will take place at 8:15 pm. The evening aarti and prayers are performed soon after the moon is visible.

Moonrise today in Delhi

In Delhi, devotees can expect the moon to rise at around 8:07 pm. Families observing the vrat will gather for the special puja as the fast is completed.

Why moonrise timings matter on Sankashti Chaturthi

One of the important features of this day, when it is dedicated to fasting, is that the fast is only complete with moon-gazing. In addition to all other puja items, durva grass, fresh flowers, fruits, and modaks are offered to Lord Ganesha. Devotees break their fast only after sighting the moon and producing these offerings to the deity, as it is said to bring peace, prosperity, and relief from obstructions. Sankashti Chaturthi is not a mere fast but a fast-induced spiritual discipline that attaches the devotees to Lord Ganesha.

The devotees consider that hanging the puja on the said day's moonrise would invite wisdom, peace, and prosperity into their lives. Thus, Chandrodaya marks the holy moment to complete the vrat with devotion. Whether in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, or Delhi, everyone gets this sacred moment to devote to Chhathi for rite and ritual.