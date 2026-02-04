Sankashti Chaturthi February 2026: Chandrodaya time, significance and Ganesh mantras to chant Sankashti Chaturthi in February 2026 will be observed on February 5. The day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, with devotees observing a strict fast until moonrise. Here’s the chandrodaya time, significance of the vrat, and key Ganesh mantras to chant.

Sankashti Chaturthi comes around every month on the Chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha. It’s a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Quiet prayers. Simple rituals. A pause from the usual rush. Each month’s Sankashti has its own name, and when it falls in Phalgun, it’s known as Dwijpriy Sankashti Chaturthi.

In 2026, Dwijpriy Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on February 5. One thing that really defines this fast is the moon. Devotees wait for moonrise before breaking their vrat. No shortcuts here. The fast begins at sunrise and ends only after offering prayers to Chandra.

Dwijpriy Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 timings

As per the Hindu calendar, the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Phalgun month begins at 12:09 am on February 5 and ends at 12:22 am on February 6. The moon is expected to rise at 9:50 pm on February 5. The fast is broken only after moonrise and the customary moon worship.

Why Sankashti Chaturthi matters

Sankashti literally means relief from difficulties. And that’s exactly what devotees seek on this day. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the remover of obstacles, the giver of wisdom, stability and clarity. It’s believed that sincere prayers on Sankashti Chaturthi bring quicker results. Many people observe this fast to overcome long-standing problems and invite peace and prosperity into their lives.

Ganesh mantras to chant on Sankashti Chaturthi

Devotees often recite simple mantras through the day or during evening prayers. A few commonly chanted ones are:

Shri Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha

Om Shree Gan Saubhagya Ganpataye Namah

Om Ekadantaya Vidmahe Vakratundaya Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Om Vakratundaya Hum

Om Gan Ganapataye Namah

Nothing elaborate. Just faith, patience, and waiting for the moon to rise.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

