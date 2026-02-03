Lunar eclipse 2026 in India: Date, time, visibility and Sutak dos and don’ts The first lunar eclipse of 2026 falls on March 3, coinciding with Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan. Here’s the exact eclipse timing, Sutak Kaal duration, visibility across India, and traditional dos and don’ts to follow.

In Hinduism, both solar and lunar eclipses are considered significant. Performing auspicious and all kinds of religious ceremonies is strictly prohibited during an eclipse. The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will occur on the day of the full moon. Holika Dahan will also be celebrated on the same day.

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will be a partial lunar eclipse, visible in some parts of India. So, let's find out when the lunar eclipse will occur on the day of the Phalguna Purnima and what the duration of the Sutak period will be.

When and at what time will the first lunar eclipse of 2026 occur?

The first lunar eclipse of the year will occur on March 3, 2026. The lunar eclipse will last from 2:16 PM to 7:53 PM. This lunar eclipse will be visible in India; therefore, the Sutak period will also be observed. The Sutak period for a lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before the eclipse. The Sutak period will begin at 9:39 AM on March 3 and end at 6:46 PM.

When and where will the lunar eclipse be visible in India?

The effect of the lunar eclipse will be visible in India from 3:21 PM. The lunar eclipse will end at 7:52 PM. The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will be visible in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Aizawl, and Guwahati. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Dos and don'ts for a lunar eclipse sutak period

Do not do these things during the Sutak period:

Eat your meal before the Sutak period begins

Chant mantras of deities during the Sutak period

Pregnant women should not go outside during the lunar eclipse

Do not perform any religious rituals during the Sutak period

Do these things during the Sutak period:

Meditation, quiet prayer, mantra chanting or simple reflection are encouraged

Cooked food is usually covered with tulsi leaves to neutralise negative effects

What to do after the lunar eclipse

Once the eclipse ends:

Take a cleansing bath

Resume normal activities

Food can be freshly prepared

Temples reopen after purification rituals