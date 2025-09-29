Sandhi Puja time 2025: Exact muhurat on September 30 during Durga Puja Sandhi Puja 2025 will be observed on Sept 30 between 17:42 and 18:30. Know the significance, rituals and why these 48 minutes are considered most powerful.

New Delhi:

Sandhi Puja holds a very special place during Navratri and Durga Puja rituals. It is performed at the exact juncture when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi begins. According to scriptures, it is believed that Devi Chamunda appeared at this sacred moment to slay the demons Chanda and Munda, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

In 2025, Sandhi Puja will be observed with devotion and grandeur across India and particularly in Bengal. Devotees consider this time extremely powerful for invoking Maa Durga’s blessings, and special rituals, offerings, and prayers are performed in pandals and homes.

Sandhi Puja 2025 Date and Timing

Sandhi Puja Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 Sandhi Puja Muhurat: 17:42 to 18:30

17:42 to 18:30 Duration: 48 minutes

48 minutes Ashtami Tithi Begins: 16:31 on September 29, 2025

16:31 on September 29, 2025 Ashtami Tithi Ends: 18:06 on September 30, 2025

Significance of Sandhi Puja

Sandhi Puja is believed to be the most auspicious period of Durga Puja. Performing rituals during this time is said to bring courage, protection, and blessings from Maa Durga. In Bengal, large crowds gather in pandals during this exact muhurat, with dhak beats, chanting of mantras, and offering of 108 lotus flowers and 108 lamps as part of the puja.

The Sandhi Puja of 2025 will take place on September 30 between 17:42 and 18:30, offering devotees a powerful window of worship. This sacred ritual can be observed in temples, pandals, or at home. They remind us of Maa Durga’s divine strength in protecting her devotees and destroying evil.