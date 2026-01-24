Ratha Saptami 2026 remedies: Why avoiding salt on this day is believed to help all year Ratha Saptami 2026 is associated with simple remedies rooted in tradition. From avoiding salt to charity and prayer, these observances are believed to support health, stability and progress through the year.

New Delhi:

Ratha Saptami will be observed this year on Sunday, January 25. The day falls on the Saptami Tithi of the bright fortnight of the month of Magh, a date that appears repeatedly in texts such as the Bhavishya Purana and the Padma Purana. In Hindu tradition, the day is closely linked to Surya, the Sun God, and is marked through worship, fasting and specific food-related practices.

Ratha Saptami is also referred to as Surya Jayanti. It is traditionally believed that the Sun’s energy touched the earth for the first time on this day. Since the observance coincides with a Sunday this year, many devotees consider it especially meaningful for those who follow forms of solar worship.

Why Ratha Saptami is considered special

According to traditional belief, Ratha Saptami is given greater importance than other Saptami dates. Worshipping the Sun God on this day is associated with health, mental clarity and a sense of balance. Scriptures also refer to the offering of sweet dishes to Surya, a practice that symbolises gratitude and harmony.

The Padma Purana describes this day as one that favours restraint and devotion. Observing Ratha Saptami with simplicity, prayer and acts of giving is believed to bring favourable results over time.

The idea behind avoiding salt on Ratha Saptami

A commonly followed practice on Ratha Saptami is to avoid salt and eat only sweet or plain foods. Tradition holds that this single observance carries the same spiritual value as fasting on every Saptami throughout the year.

For those who find it difficult to maintain regular fasts, Ratha Saptami is often seen as a suitable day to follow this discipline. The emphasis is on renewal, with simple food choices viewed as a way to bring both physical and mental steadiness.

Charity and prosperity on Ratha Saptami

Charitable acts form an important part of Ratha Saptami observances. After morning prayers and worship of the Sun God, donating jaggery and sesame seeds is considered auspicious. These offerings are traditionally associated with Surya and are given according to one’s means.

Such acts of giving are believed to support prosperity while also reflecting the broader idea of warmth and generosity that the Sun represents.

Clearing obstacles through Ratha Saptami observances

Tradition suggests that refraining from salt and oil on Ratha Saptami, while consuming fruits or sweet foods, helps cultivate discipline. This practice is believed to bring stability and ease difficulties that may be affecting daily life.

For many, the observance is less about strict fasting and more about intention, moderation and awareness.

Ratha Saptami and financial progress

Ratha Saptami is also linked, in belief, with progress in work and financial matters. Devotees often begin the day with an early bath and offer water to the Sun. Those unable to bathe in a holy river may add Ganga water to their bath at home.

Reciting Surya mantras or the Aditya Hridaya Stotra, especially as the day falls on a Sunday, is considered beneficial. Some traditions also mention donating salt later in the day as part of charitable practice.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

