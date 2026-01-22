Gupt Navratri 2026: Ten Mahavidyas and the ancient legend behind the hidden Navratri Gupt Navratri 2026 is a time of silent devotion. Here’s its significance, the Ten Mahavidyas and the ancient legend that explains why this Navratri is observed in secrecy.

New Delhi:

The first Gupt Navratri in the year 2026 has commenced and is a spiritually important but less eventful time for the observation of Navratri. Gupt Navratri differs from other Navratri celebrations in that Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri, for example, are more public and recognise the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga.

Gupt Navratri celebrations take place during the months of Magha and Ashadha and are associated with the Ten Mahavidyas and the Divine Female Power of the Mahavidyas as miracles of the mother goddess. The nine days of Gupt Navratri are said to be most favourable for the sadhaks undergoing rigid devotion and meditation.

Gupt Navratri 2026 dates and observance

This year, Gupt Navratri began on January 19, 2026, and will end on January 27, 2026. Navratri is that time when devotees worship Goddess Durga in her subtle manifestations and follow fasting and other religious rituals that need to be done in seclusion.

Religious literature and traditions also imply that the repetition or hearing of the Gupt Navrati Katha within the nine days, mainly the first day of the festival, adds to the religious significance of the event.

Why Gupt Navratri is different from other Navratris

Gupt Navratri is often described as a festival of inner transformation. It holds special importance for those drawn to Tantric practices, Shakti sadhana, and mystical rituals, though household devotees also observe it with simple faith and devotion.

During this Navratri, the worship is offered to the Ten Mahavidyas:

Kali, Tara, Tripura Sundari, Bhuvaneshwari, Chhinnamasta, Tripura Bhairavi, Dhumavati, Bagalamukhi, Matangi, and Kamala.

Unlike the festive outward celebrations of other Navratris, Gupt Navratri emphasises restraint, discipline, and spiritual focus. This is why it is often referred to as “gupt”, meaning hidden or private.

The ancient story associated with Gupt Navratri

The mythological story linked to Gupt Navratri is considered both ancient and deeply symbolic. While it can be recited on any day of the nine-day period, tradition holds that listening to it on the first day brings special spiritual benefit.

According to the legend, Sage Shringi was once delivering spiritual discourses to a gathering of devotees. At one such gathering, a woman emerged and humbly narrated her woes. She stated that her husband was totally engrossed in vices, making it difficult for her to do any rituals and receive sages in their home, following any religion in general.

But despite this limitation, the woman expressed her strong desire to worship Goddess Durga and to imbue some religious significance to her family’s life. Seeing her honesty and sincerity, Sage Shringi gave her advice that would alter the course of her life forever.

Sage Shringi’s counsel and the power of Gupt Navratri

The sage explained that apart from the well-known Navratris of spring and autumn, there exist two Gupt Navratris each year. While the popular Navratris focus on the nine forms of the Goddess, Gupt Navratri centres on the Ten Mahavidyas, with the presiding energy described as Sarvaishwarya Karini, the giver of all prosperity.

Sage Shringi told the woman that sincere devotion during Gupt Navratri has the power to transform life itself. He emphasised that even those burdened by past actions, habits, or circumstances could attain divine grace through heartfelt worship during this period.

How devotion transformed a life

Believing in the words of the sage, the woman celebrated Gupt Navratri with utmost faith. Her loyalty pleased the Goddess, and a series of changes started to occur. Peace was restored in her home, harmony reigned where there had been conflict, and her husband left his habit of causing destruction behind.

The story is remembered as a reminder that Gupt Navratri is not about outward perfection, but inner surrender.

