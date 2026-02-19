Ramadan prayers for fasting and breaking fast: Sehri and Iftar dua

New Delhi:

The holy month of Ramadan 2026 has begun, bringing with it a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world. During this sacred month, fasting from dawn (Sehri) to sunset (Iftar) is one of the most important acts of worship. Along with fasting, reciting the correct dua (prayer) while keeping and breaking the fast holds great spiritual significance.

Dua expresses gratitude to Allah and strengthens the spiritual connection between the believer and the Creator. Here are the correct prayers that can be recited during Sehri and Iftar.

Roza Rakhne Ki Dua (Sehri Ki Dua)

Before starting the fast at Sehri, Muslims make the intention (niyat) to fast for the sake of Allah.

Dua:

“Wa bisawmi ghadin nawaytu min shahri Ramadan.”

Meaning in English:

“I intend to keep the fast tomorrow in the month of Ramadan.”

This dua reflects the sincere intention to observe fasting as an act of worship and obedience to Allah.

Roza Kholne Ki Dua (Iftar Ki Dua)

At sunset, when breaking the fast, Muslims recite a dua to thank Allah for giving them the strength to complete the fast.

Dua:

“Allahumma inni laka sumtu wa bika aamantu wa ‘alayka tawakkaltu wa ‘ala rizqika aftartu.”

Meaning in English:

“O Allah, I fasted for You, I believe in You, I trust in You, and I break my fast with Your provision.”

Another Authentic Iftar Dua

Many Muslims also recite this beautiful supplication after breaking the fast:

“Dhahaba az-zama’u wabtallatil ‘urooq wa thabatal ajru in sha Allah.”

Meaning:

“The thirst has gone, the veins are refreshed, and the reward is certain, if Allah wills.”

Importance of reciting the dua during Ramadan

Reciting the dua during Sehri and Iftar is a powerful reminder of gratitude, humility, and faith. These prayers acknowledge that fasting is done solely for Allah and that all strength and sustenance come from Him. Dua also increases the spiritual rewards of fasting and helps believers stay connected to their faith throughout Ramadan.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2026: Why performing Umrah during the holy month is so special