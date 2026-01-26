Ramadan 2026 date: When does Ramadan start in India and Eid-ul-Fitr details Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin in February based on moon sighting. Here’s when fasting may start in India and Gulf countries, along with the likely Eid-ul-Fitr date.

After Shaban, Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. Muslims keep fasts and devote most of this month to prayer to Allah. Every Muslim looks forward to this holy month. Eid al-Fitr, the main Muslim holiday, is observed the day following the end of this month.

Fasting during Ramadan is considered mandatory for every Muslim. Let's find out when this holy month begins this year.

When does Ramadan start in 2026?

The beginning of the month of Ramadan is determined based on the sighting of the moon on the 29th day of Sha'ban. If the moon is sighted on this day, the first fast of Ramadan is observed the following day. However, if the moon is not sighted on the 29th, Ramadan begins a day later.

According to astronomical calculations, the first fast of this year in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries may be on February 18th, while in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Ramadan may begin on February 19th.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 date: When will Eid be celebrated?

The date of Eid al-Fitr also depends on the sighting of the moon. If the Shawwal moon is sighted on the evening of the 29th day of Ramadan, Eid is celebrated the following day. However, if the moon is not sighted, Eid is celebrated a day later. This year, Eid is expected to be celebrated on March 21.

Why is the month of Ramadan special?

It is said that the holy book of Islam 'Quran Sharif, came into the world in the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Islamic beliefs, on a night of Ramadan in 610 AD, Allah revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad through the angel Gabriel.

Ramadan is known as the "season of good deeds." It is believed that during Ramadan, the reward of a voluntary act of worship equals that of a compulsory act, and the reward of a compulsory act increases by up to 70 times.

It is said that as soon as Ramadan begins, the doors of heaven open, and the rewards for the good deeds done in this month are many times more.

The fast observed in this month does not only mean staying hungry and thirsty, but it is also a fast of the eyes, ears, tongue and mind.

Giving Zakat (charity) has special significance in this month.

