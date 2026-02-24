Ramadan 2026 iftar timings today, February 24: Check city-wise sunset timings across India

New Delhi:

As Ramadan advances, the evenings in India become more special. The streets become more vibrant, the kitchens are filled with the aroma of food, and the families are gathered in preparation for iftar, the meal that ends the fast. After hours of abstaining from food and water, the moment of iftar carries both spiritual and emotional significance, marking gratitude, patience, and togetherness at the end of each fasting day.

Iftar is the second meal of the day for those who are keeping roza. Muslims end their fast by eating dates before their main meal. This is based on the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH). The Prophet (PBUH) liked to eat dates and motivated others to follow suit.

Iftar timings for today, February 24, 2026

City Iftar timing Noida 06:17 PM Delhi 06:17 PM Jaipur 06:24 PM Kolkata 05:38 PM Jammu 06:23 PM Mumbai 06:43 PM Hyderabad 06:25 PM Thiruvananthapuram 06:33 PM Ajmer 06:29 PM Bengaluru 06:27 PM

Why does the iftar hold deep meaning during Ramadan

The breaking of the fast, iftar, is more than just satisfying hunger. Many Muslims have traditionally started the meal with dates and water, in keeping with the example linked to the Prophet Muhammad.

This act of iftar is also a time of prayer, of thanking and seeking blessings after a day of abstinence.

In India, iftar parties are organised in mosques and community centers, and this is part of the spirit of generosity that Ramadan embodies. Many families also open their hospitality to their neighbours and the needy.

What to eat for a balanced iftar

Although fried foods are always in demand, health experts usually advise a gentle start. Hydrating foods like fruits, soups, or yoghurt can help the body adjust after prolonged fasting. Adding protein and fibre-rich foods can also help avoid sudden fatigue or overeating in the evening.

With the call to prayer at sunset, iftar is a reminder of how to achieve a balance that not only satisfies the body but also revives faith, compassion, and bonding with others during the holy month.