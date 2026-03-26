Ram Navami 2026 wishes: Messages, status and images to share; know correct date and timings for celebration

New Delhi:

Ram Navami is one of those festivals that people don’t just observe, they prepare for. From checking the exact date and puja timings to sharing wishes, updating status messages, and looking for meaningful images, there’s always a bit of planning involved. And every year, the same question comes up again. When exactly is Ram Navami, and what’s the right time to celebrate it?

For 2026, there’s already some confusion around whether the festival falls on March 26 or March 27. Along with that, people are also searching for wishes, status videos, and images to share with friends and family. So here’s a simple, all-in-one guide covering everything you might be looking for, from the correct date and timings to ready-to-use Ram Navami wishes and content.

Ram Navami wishes to share with loved ones

May the divine blessings of Lord Rama fill your life with peace, strength, and unwavering faith. On this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, may you find clarity in your path and joy in every moment you live.

Wishing you a Ram Navami filled with devotion, harmony, and quiet strength. May Lord Rama guide you through life’s challenges and bless your home with happiness and prosperity.

On this sacred day, may the ideals of Lord Rama inspire you to lead a life of truth, compassion, and courage. May your heart stay calm and your mind steady in every situation. Happy Ram Navami.

May Lord Rama’s grace bring balance to your life, remove obstacles from your path, and fill your days with positivity and purpose. Wishing you and your family a peaceful Ram Navami.

As we celebrate Ram Navami, may you be blessed with inner strength, patience, and wisdom. May your life reflect the values of kindness, discipline, and righteousness.

May this Ram Navami bring new hope, renewed faith, and a sense of calm that stays with you throughout the year. May Lord Rama’s blessings always protect and guide you.

Wishing you a day filled with devotion and a year filled with growth. May Lord Rama bless you with success in your efforts and peace in your heart. Happy Ram Navami to you and your loved ones.

On this divine occasion, may your home be filled with warmth, your heart with devotion, and your life with meaningful moments. May Lord Rama’s blessings always stay with you.

May the story and strength of Lord Rama inspire you to stay true to your values, no matter the circumstances. Wishing you a Ram Navami filled with positivity and spiritual growth.

May Lord Rama bless you with good health, happiness, and the courage to face life with grace. May this Ram Navami mark the beginning of something truly positive in your life.

Ram Navami wishes in Hindi to share with friends and family

Ram Navami ke is pavitra avsar par, Bhagwan Shri Ram aapke jeevan mein shanti, sukh aur samriddhi laayein. Aapka har din dharm aur sachchai ke raaste par aage badhta rahe.

Is Ram Navami par prarthana hai ki Prabhu Shri Ram aapko jeevan ke har kathin mod par sahas aur dhairya dein. Aapka ghar hamesha khushiyon aur prem se bhara rahe.

Bhagwan Ram ki kripa se aapke jeevan ki sabhi pareshaniyan door ho jaayein aur aapko safalta ke naye raaste milen. Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnayein aapko aur aapke parivaar ko.

Ram Navami ke is shubh din par, Prabhu Ram aapko satya, maryada aur daya ke marg par chalne ki prerna dein. Aapka jeevan hamesha roshan rahe.

Is pavitra tyohaar par, Bhagwan Shri Ram aapki har ichha poori karein aur aapko jeevan mein sukh, shanti aur safalta pradaan karein. Ram Navami ki dher saari badhaiyaan.

Ram Navami ke mauke par, aapke jeevan mein naye sapne, nayi umeedein aur nayi shuruaat aaye. Prabhu Ram ki kripa hamesha aap par bani rahe.

Bhagwan Ram aapko hamesha sahi raasta dikhayein aur aapke jeevan ko khushiyon se bhar dein. Aap aur aapka parivaar hamesha swasth aur sukhi rahein.

Is Ram Navami par, Prabhu Shri Ram aapke mann ko shanti aur jeevan ko safalta se bhar dein. Har din aapke liye naye avsar lekar aaye.

Ram Navami ke is pavitra din par, aapke jeevan mein prem, daya aur samman badhta rahe. Bhagwan Ram aapko har kadam par apni kripa se surakshit rakhein.

Prabhu Shri Ram ki kripa se aapka jeevan khushiyon se bhara rahe, har sankat door ho aur aapko jeevan mein har safalta mile. Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnayein.

Ram Navami status videos for WhatsApp and Instagram

Ram Navami 2026 images for greetings and downloads

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Celebrating faith, devotion, and the timeless values of Lord Rama

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A day of peace, purpose, and spiritual reflection

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Let faith lead and positivity follow this Ram Navami

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Marking the birth of Lord Rama with devotion and gratitude

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A reminder of truth, strength, and righteousness in everyday life

When is Ram Navami 2026? Date, timings, start and end details

Ram Navami in 2026 falls on March 26 (Thursday) in India. The confusion around March 26 or March 27 comes from the Navami Tithi spanning across two days, but the festival is generally observed based on the sunrise rule, which makes March 26 the main day.

Here’s a clear breakdown of all the key timings:

Ram Navami date: March 26, 2026 (Thursday)

Navami Tithi begins: 11:48 AM on March 26, 2026

Navami Tithi ends: 10:06 AM on March 27, 2026

Ram Janm Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM on March 26

Because Lord Rama is believed to have been born during the midday period, the Madhyahna Muhurat is considered the most important time for puja and rituals. That’s why March 26 is widely accepted as the correct day for celebration, even though the Tithi continues into March 27. Some traditions may still observe rituals on March 27 based on Udaya Tithi, but the primary celebration remains on March 26.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Ram Navami March 2026: 6 astrological remedies to reduce Shani-Rahu effects and seek Lord Ram’s blessings