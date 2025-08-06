Rakhi Purnima 2025: Full Moon Tithi and shubh muhurat for Rakhi thread ceremony Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on August 9. Here’s the full Rakhi Purnima tithi, muhurat and thread ceremony time to tie Rakhi.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed annually on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan according to the Hindu calendar. The month of Shravan comes to an end, and the month of Bhadrapada begins with Raksha Bandhan. In Hinduism, Raksha Bandhan is regarded as a significant holiday. The love, affection, and trust between siblings are symbolised by this holiday.

All of the sisters do Aarti, apply tilak to their brothers' foreheads, tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, and wish them a long, healthy, happy, and prosperous life. The brother agrees to save his sister's life in exchange. There is some uncertainty over the timing of Raksha Bandhan this year because the full moon date of the Shravan month falls on two days. Let us know what the exact date, thread ceremony timing and Purnima timings are.

Rakhi Purnima 2025 date and time

Rakhi Purnima in 2025 will be observed on Saturday, August 9.

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Purnima Tithi Begins: August 8, 2025 at 2:12 PM

August 8, 2025 at 2:12 PM Purnima Tithi Ends: August 9, 2025 at 1:24 PM

Best time to tie Rakhi in 2025

Rakhi Thread Ceremony Muhurat: August 9, 2025 from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

In Hinduism, Raksha Bandhan is a significant holiday. Every year, on the day of the full moon in the month of Shravan, it is celebrated with considerable fanfare. This celebration represents the warmth, trust, and love that siblings have with one another.

In this, sisters adorn their brothers' wrists with a Rakhi. Religious beliefs state that Rakhi was first bound to King Bali and made her brother by Goddess Lakshmi. In addition, the celebration of Raksha Bandhan has been observed since Lord Krishna tied Draupadi a Rakhi.

