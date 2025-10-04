When is Purnima in October 2025? Key dates, timings, and Sharad Purnima rituals The most luminous full moon is almost here! Find the exact Purnima October 2025 date and time for the Ashwina or Sharad Purnima. Learn the kheer and Chandra Puja rituals now.

New Delhi:

Purnima in October 2025, also known as Ashwina or Sharad Purnima, will be observed on October 6, 2025, for the main fast/vrat and moon puja, with the Tithi ending on the morning of October 7. This is the night the moon shines with all sixteen kalas.

The Purnima tithi begins on October 6 at 12:23 pm and ends on October 7 at 9:16 am.

According to Panchang, the vrat, Chandra puja and kheer ritual will be observed on October 6 (Monday evening). However, important festivals connected with Ashwina Purnima, such as Valmiki Jayanti, Mira Bai Jayanti, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja and Satyanarayana Katha, will be celebrated on October 7 (Tuesday).

Purnima October 2025 date and timings

Event Date Time Purnima Tithi Begins 6 October 2025 (Monday) 12:23 pm Purnima Tithi Ends 7 October 2025 (Tuesday) 09:16 am Vrat & Moonrise Puja 6 October 2025 (Monday) 17:26 onwards Festivals (Jayantis, Kojagari Puja) 7 October 2025 (Tuesday) As per tradition

Rituals and vrat vidhi on October 6, 2025

Morning bath & Sankalpa: Begin with snan in holy river or Gangajal, take a vow for family’s well-being.

Begin with snan in holy river or Gangajal, take a vow for family’s well-being. Kalash Sthapana & Ganesh Puja: Start puja with Ganesh worship and Kalash sthapana.

Start puja with Ganesh worship and Kalash sthapana. Evening Chandra puja: Offer Arghya to moon with water, flowers and diya after moonrise.

Offer Arghya to moon with water, flowers and diya after moonrise. Kheer ritual: Prepare kheer and keep it in moonlight at night, believed to absorb healing properties. Consumed the next day as prasada for good health and prosperity.

Prepare kheer and keep it in moonlight at night, believed to absorb healing properties. Consumed the next day as prasada for good health and prosperity. Satyanarayana Puja (optional on vrat day): Many households also perform Vishnu katha and puja on the same evening.

Festivals and observances on October 7, 2025

While vrat is on 6th, several festivals are marked on the following day, as the tithi continues till morning of 7th:

Valmiki Jayanti: Birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, author of the Ramayana.

Birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, author of the Ramayana. Mira Bai Jayanti: Devotees remember the Krishna bhakti of saint-poetess Mira Bai.

Devotees remember the Krishna bhakti of saint-poetess Mira Bai. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja: Celebrated widely in Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra; devotees stay awake worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

Celebrated widely in Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra; devotees stay awake worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. Satyanarayana Katha: Families gather for katha and puja of Lord Vishnu for peace and prosperity.

Families gather for katha and puja of Lord Vishnu for peace and prosperity. Rasa Purnima: Krishna’s Maha Raas with Radha and Gopis is remembered in Braj and Vrindavan.

Why kheer is kept under moonlight on Sharad Purnima

On Sharad Purnima night, the moon is believed to shine with all sixteen kalas (qualities). According to Skanda Purana, moonlight on this night is nectar-like, carrying medicinal properties.

Traditionally, devotees prepare kheer from rice and milk, place it under moonlight overnight, and consume it as prasada the next morning. This ritual is said to promote good health, balance the body in Sharad Ritu, and invite Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings.

Spiritual significance of Ashwina Purnima

Symbolises prosperity, health, and devotion.

Believed to destroy sins and purify the mind.

Associated with Krishna’s Raas Lila in Braj, celebrated as Rasa Purnima.

Staying awake on Kojagari Purnima pleases Goddess Lakshmi, who grants happiness and wealth.

FAQs on October Purnima 2025

Q1. When is Purnima in October 2025?

Ashwina Purnima 2025 begins on October 6 and ends on October 7. Vrat and moon puja are on 6th, while festivals are marked on 7th.

Q2. What is the Purnima Tithi in October 2025?

The tithi begins at 12:23 pm on October 6 and ends at 09:16 am on October 7.

Q3. Why is Sharad Purnima considered special?

It is the brightest full moon night when the moon shines with all sixteen kalas. Moonlight is believed to have healing properties.

Q4. What is the kheer ritual on Sharad Purnima?

Kheer made of milk and rice is placed under moonlight and consumed the next morning as prasada for health and prosperity.

Q5. Which festivals fall on October Purnima 2025?

Valmiki Jayanti, Mira Bai Jayanti, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Satyanarayana Puja and Rasa Purnima.