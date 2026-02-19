Phulera Dooj 2026: Recite this katha for love, prosperity and divine grace

New Delhi:

The month of Phalgun holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma, and the festival of Phulera Dooj is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of this holy month. This year, this festival will be celebrated on February 19. This day is completely dedicated to the divine love of Radha-Krishna. Auspicious work can be started on this day even without looking at the almanack. It is believed that performing puja and reciting the fast story as per the rituals on this day makes married life happy, and all wishes are fulfilled. The story of Phulera Dooj must be recited during the puja. Read the complete story of Phulera Dooj here.

Religious significance of Phulera Dooj

The festival of Phulera Dooj is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of Phalguna. This day is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, especially in Vrindavan and the entire Braj region. It is believed that Holi begins in Braj on this day, and the atmosphere is filled with devotion, colour, and joy. This day is said to bring auspicious results, similar to Abhijeet Yoga. Purchasing a vehicle, registering a property, starting a new business, negotiating a marriage, or initiating any other auspicious task without consulting the almanack is considered auspicious.

Phulera Dooj story (katha)

According to legend, once, due to some reason, Shri Krishna was unable to visit Vrindavan for several days, and was unable to meet Radha Rani. Radha Rani became deeply distressed by his separation. The cowherds and gopis also became sad. It is said that even the nature of Braj was plunged into grief; trees and plants began to wither, creepers withered, and the waters of the Yamuna began to recede.

At that very moment, Devarshi Narada arrived in Dwarka and told Krishna about the plight of the people of Braj. Devarshi Narada said, "Kanhaiya, without you, the splendour of Braj has vanished, and nature is also becoming dry." Hearing this, the Lord's heart melted, and he decided to return to Braj. Upon receiving the news of his arrival, the entire region was filled with joy. Mother Yashoda rushed to Krishna and embraced him. Radha Rani and the Gopikas yearned to meet Lord Krishna, but upon seeing him, Radha Rani was overjoyed. All the trees and plants returned to their former greenery. Immediately, Krishna, overjoyed, showered Radha Rani with flowers. It is said that the place where this meeting occurred is still considered a centre of devotion.

It is believed that that day was the second day of the bright fortnight of Phalguna (the lunar month of Phalguna), and since Lord Krishna showered flowers on Radha Rani, the celebration of Holi with flowers began in Braj. The festival begins on Phulvara Dooj. From that time on, the tradition of playing Holi with flowers in Braj began.

Phulvara Dooj is a sacred day in the month of Phalgun. Reciting the Vrat Katha on this auspicious occasion is especially fruitful. Worshipping Radha and Krishna on this day, along with reciting the Phulvara Dooj Vrat Katha, ensures the devotee remains blessed by Radha and Krishna.

