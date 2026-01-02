Paush Purnima 2026: January 2 or 3? Correct date, tithi and powerful remedies for all planets Unsure whether Paush Purnima in 2026 falls on January 2 or January 3? Here’s a simple explanation of the tithi schedule, moonrise timing, and which date is considered correct for observing the vrat, along with traditional planetary remedies believed to bring balance, clarity, and peace.

New Delhi:

Paush Purnima is the full moon day that falls in the Hindu month of Paush. It is traditionally seen as a time to slow down, cleanse the mind, and realign oneself with natural rhythms. Many people observe a fast, take a holy bath, or make simple donations as a way to reset energies at the start of the year.

Spiritually, Paush Purnima is linked with clarity and release. The full moon is believed to heighten awareness, making it a meaningful moment for prayer, charity, and small corrective actions aimed at restoring balance in life rather than seeking instant results.

When is Paush Purnima in January 2026: Today or tomorrow?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Paush Purnima Tithi begins at 6:53 pm on January 2, 2026, and ends at 3:32 pm on January 3, 2026. Because Hindu observances follow the Udaya Tithi (the date at sunrise), the Paush Purnima fast will be observed on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

On this day, the moon will rise at 5:28 pm, which is considered an important time for prayers, donations, and full moon rituals. While bathing and charity may be done across the two days, January 3 is regarded as the main observance day.

Planetary remedies traditionally followed on Paush Purnima

For the Sun

Donate wheat, jaggery, copper utensils or freshly cooked food. This is associated with confidence, authority and career stability.

For the Moon

Milk, rice, white clothes or silver are commonly donated. Worshipping Lord Shiva is also considered beneficial for emotional balance and peace of mind.

For Mars

Offer jaggery, gram dal or red clothes, and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. These practices are linked with calming aggression and improving harmony in relationships.

For Jupiter (Guru)

Donating yellow mustard seeds, saffron or yellow sandalwood is believed to support wisdom, growth and better judgement in life decisions.

For Mercury

Green vegetables, green lentils, green clothes or bangles are associated with Mercury. These are traditionally linked with learning, communication and business matters.

For Venus

Donate yoghurt, rice, sugar, perfume or white clothes. This is connected with comfort, relationships and overall contentment.

For Saturn

Black sesame seeds, iron utensils or black clothes are offered to seek patience and stability. Worship of Lord Shiva is also commonly observed.

For Rahu and Ketu

Urad dal, mustard oil and black sesame seeds are donated, along with feeding the needy. Some devotees also seek blessings of Kaal Bhairav for protection and clarity.

Paush Purnima is about small acts, done with intention, and letting balance return at its own pace.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.

ALSO READ: Hindu New Year 2026: Date, significance, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada and regional celebrations