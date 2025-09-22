Which colour to wear on the second day of Navratri 2025? The second day colour of Navratri 2025 is red, symbolising energy and devotion. Wearing red is believed to bring strength and blessings.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins on September 22 (Monday). Each day of Navratri comes with its own colour, which devotees follow while dressing, offering flowers, and performing rituals. For Day 2 of Navratri 2025, the colour is Red.

The colour is associated with sindoor, passion, courage, and vital energy. On this day, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess of austerity, penance, and devotion, who inspires discipline and inner strength. Let’s know the complete details about the Navratri second day colour, its significance, and what to wear.

What is the second colour of Navratri 2025?

The second day colour of Navratri 2025 is Red. It symbolises energy, devotion, and confidence. Wearing red on this day is believed to ignite courage and fill life with enthusiasm while worshipping Maa Brahmacharini.

Why is Red the second day Navratri colour?

Red is chosen as the second day colour because it represents strength, determination, and vitality. Maa Brahmacharini embodies perseverance and devotion, and offering red flowers or wearing red attire honours her energy and spiritual power.

Which colour to wear on the second day of Navratri 2025?

Devotees are supposed to dress in red on Day 2. Some of the most common picks are:

Red sarees bordered with gold or silver

Red kurtis or lehengas paired with festive embroidery work

Red dupattas, bangles, or scarves to provide auspicious accents

Dressing in red for puja or while keeping vrat is said to link devotees with the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini.

Navratri Day 2 Goddess and Puja Importance

Mata name: Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini Puja offering (bhog): Sugar or fruits

Sugar or fruits Favourite flower: Jasmine or hibiscus

Jasmine or hibiscus Mantra: "Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥"

"Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥" Colour to wear: Red

Navratri 2025: Full list of nine-day colours

Navratri Day Date (2025) Goddess Worshipped Colour of the Day Symbolism Day 1 (Pratipada) 22 September Maa Shailputri White Peace & purity Day 2 (Dwitiya) 23 September Maa Brahmacharini Red Passion & devotion Day 3 (Tritiya) 24 September Maa Chandraghanta Royal Blue Strength & calm Day 4 (Chaturthi) 25 September Maa Kushmanda Yellow Joy & energy Day 5 (Panchami) 26 September Maa Skandamata Green Growth & prosperity Day 6 (Shashthi) 27 September Maa Katyayani Grey Balance & wisdom Day 7 (Saptami) 28 September Maa Kalaratri Orange Power & courage Day 8 (Ashtami) 29 September Maa Mahagauri Peacock Green Beauty & compassion Day 9 (Navami) 30 September Maa Siddhidatri Pink Love & harmony

Devotees also adorn the altar with red flowers and make vrat-friendly food, offering them with devotion to Maa Brahmacharini.

The second colour of Navratri 2025 is Red. On September 23, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini, wear red clothes, and offer red flowers and fruits. Following the Navratri colour of the day is believed to strengthen devotion and connect worshippers to the spiritual essence of the festival.