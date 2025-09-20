Navratri 2025: Here’s the correct way to sow, grow barley during the festival to get Maa Durga’s blessings One of the rituals during Navratri is to sow and grow barley and jowar. It is believed that if the barley grows well, it gives prosperity and blessings. Read on to know the correct way and rules to sow barley during Navratri.

Navratri is set to begin, and during these nine days, there’s celebration, rituals, music, and more. It is important to sow barley or jowar during Navratri. It is said that if the barley is greener, there’s more wealth and prosperity that comes to the home.

This is one of the reasons why everyone wants the barley that they sow during Navratri to grow well. Read on to know the correct way and rules to sow barley during Navratri.

How to sow barley during Navratri?

To sow barley, you will need clean soil, barley seeds, a square or round vessel, Ganga water, and pure water.

Select good-quality barley and soak it in water overnight. If you’re unable to soak the barley overnight, sow it early in the morning, before you sow it.

Then, on the first day of Navratri, clean the place of worship.

After this, make sure to install the Kalash according to the rituals.

Then, add clean soil to the vessel and press it a little.

Sprinkle the barley grains evenly over the soil.

Then add some soil on top.

Also, sprinkle some Ganga water or pure water in it.

Keep sprinkling a little water on the barley every day of Navratri so that the barley grains grow well.

Keep in mind that too much water should not be added to the barley.

Barley sown following this method will grow well by Navami or Dashami.

After Navratri ends, immerse the grown barley in a river or pond. If you want, you can also place it under a peepal or banyan tree.

